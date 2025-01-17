Tennis News and Rumors

Learner Tien stuns Danill Medvedev at 2025 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
There was one gigantic second round upset at the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne. In a match that lasted four hours and 49 minutes, Learner Tien of Irvine, California, the 121st ranked player in the world, stunned 2021 United States Open champion and world number five Daniil Medvedev of Russia, 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 7-6. Medvedev looked completely perplexed and confused at times during the match. He also became completely flustered in the second set tiebreak, when he was called for a foot fault. Heading into the fifth set, it seemed like Medvedev had the momentum after dominating set four, but in the end lost 10-7 in a super tiebreak.

Tien is the only qualifier remaining in the men’s singles draw. One area of his game which is mighty impressive is his backhand. Tien, who is only 19 years of age, will next play Corentin Moutet of France.

Who are the other American men who have advanced?

Tien is joined by Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks, California, Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, California, Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California, Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia, and Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey. Fritz, the 2024 United States Open finalist, is seeded fourth. Shelton, the 21st seed, is the 2023 United States Open semifinalist. Paul, the 12th seed, is the 2023 Australian Open semifinalist.

The second round wins for Paul and Shelton were notable. Paul beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori, the 2014 United States Open finalist. 6-7, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1. Shelton beat two-time grand slam semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

What are American men were upset?

Frances Tiafoe, the two-time United States Open semifinalist and 17th seed from Hyattsville, Maryland, was upset, 6-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 by Fabian Marozsan of Hungary. Meanwhile, the 22nd seed, Sebsatian Korda of the United States was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 by Aleksandar Vukic of Australia.

Who are the five American women in round three?

The five American women in round three are the third seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia (2023 United States Open champion). seventh seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York (2024 United States Open finalist), eighth seed Emma Navarro of New York, New York (2024 United States Open semifinalist), the 10th seed Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida (2022 Australian Open finalist), and the 19th seed Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois (2017 United States Open finalist). Collins and Keys will play against each other in round three.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
