Seven Americans in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open

The fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open starts Saturday night in North America (Sunday in Melbourne). There are seven Americans left in the draw. Let’s take a look at who they are.

Coco Gauff

The women’s world number three and 2023 United States Open champion from Atlanta just beat Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez, the 30th seed, and 2021 United States Open finalist, 6-4, 6-2. Gauff had five aces compared to one for Fernandez. The Montreal native was one of two notable players Gauff has beaten has beaten at the United States Open to date. The other was 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the United States, who Gauff beat 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. Next up for Gauff is Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

Madison Keys

Keys, the women’s 19th seed from Rock Island, Illinois, just beat 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, the 10th seed, 6-4, 6-4. Collins seemed to be battling a knee injury. Next up for Keys is 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Alex Michelsen

Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, California, eliminated his second seeded opponent in the fourth round. After beating the 11th seed, and two-time grand slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in round one, Michelsen beat the 19th seed and two-time grand slam semifinalist Karen Khachanov of Russia, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in round three. Michelsen broke Khachanov four times in four opportunities. Next up for Michelsen is Australian Alex de Minaur, the eighth seed. They have beaten each other once before. Michelsen won 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of Los Cabos in 2024. De Minaur won 6-1, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Emma Navarro

Navarro, the women’s eighth seed from New York just beat three-time grand slam finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Navarro won despite winning one less point than Jabeur in the match. Next up for Navarro is Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Tommy Paul

Paul, the 12th seed, and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist, beat Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain, 7-6, 6-2, 6-0. He will face another Spaniard next in Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Paul has won all three prior meetings.

Ben Shelton

Shelton, the 21st seed from Atlanta, just beat reigning Wimbledon semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Musetti, the 16th seed, is one of two notable opponents Shelton has beaten so far. The other was two-time United States Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who Shelton beat in the second round, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. In the fourth round, Shelton will face Gael Monfils of France.

Learner Tien

The great story of this American qualifier from Irvine, California continued in the third round when he beat Corentin Moutet of France, 7-6, 6-3, 6-3. Tien broke Moutet six times. Next up for Tien was Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. This was their first meeting head to head.