Top nine fourth round matches at 2025 Australian Open

The fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open is set to get underway. Here are the top nine matches.

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (14) Mirra Andreeva–RUS

Sabalenka won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open, and 2024 United States Open. Andreeva reached the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. Sabalenka has won three of four prior meetings, including a 6-3, 6-2 win in the semifinals of Brisbane leading up to the Australian Open.

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (13) Holger Rune–DEN

Sinner won the Australian Open and United States Open last year. Rune reached the semifinals of the Paris Masters in the fall. Rune and Sinner have beaten each other twice. Sinner has won their last two meetings, and this will be their first meeting at a grand slam.

(2) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. (14) Ugo Humbert–FRA

Zverev reached the final of the 2020 United States Open and 2024 French Open. Humbert reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2024. Zverev has won two of three prior meetings with both wins coming at the last two Paris Indoors.

(3) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. (15) Jack Draper–GB

Alcaraz is a four-time grand slam champion. Draper reached the semifinals of the 2024 United States Open. Alcaraz has won two of three meetings all-time. Alcaraz won their only meeting last year, 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of Queen’s.

(3) Coco Gauff–USA vs. Belinda Bencic–SUI

Gauff won the United States Open in 2023. Bencic won the semifinals of the United States Open in 2019. Gauff and Bencic have beaten each other once. Bencic won 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in the semifinals in Adelaide in 2021. Gauff won 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of Washington in 2023.

(6) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. (19) Madison Keys–USA

Rybakina was the 2022 Wimbledon champion. Keys reached the United States Open final in 2017. Rybakina and Keys have beaten each other twice, with Rybakina winning the last two meetings.

(8) Emma Navarro–USA vs. (9) Daria Kasatkina–RUS

Navarro reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2024. Kasatkina reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2022. This is their first ever meeting head-to-head.

(18) Donna Vekic–CRO vs. (27) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–RUS

Vekic, the 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist, is facing Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 French Open finalist. Pavlyuchenkova has won two prior meetings–6-1, 6-1 in the first round of Tokyo in 2023, and 6-4, 6-4, in the first round of the Australian Open last year.

(21) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Gael Monfils–FRA

Both these players reached a grand slam semifinal. Shelton made the final four of the United States Open in 2023, while Monfils accomplished the feat at the French Open in 2008 and the United States Open in 2016. This will be their first meeting head-to-head.