Best seven third round women’s matches of 2025 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Iga Swiatek

The third round of the 2025 Australian Open is set to start on Thursday evening (in North America) and Friday morning (in Australia). Here are the best 10 matches.

(2) Iga Świątek–POL vs. Emma Raducanu–GB

Swiatek and Raducanu are both grand slam champions. Swiatek has won four of the last five French Opens and the 2022 United States Open, and Raducanu won the 2021 United States Open. Swiatek has won all three matches head to head.

(3) Coco Gauff–USA  vs. (30)  Leylah Annie Fernandez–CAN

Here we have Gauff, the 2023 United States Open champion, against Fernandez, the 2021 United States Open finalist. Gauff won the only prior matchup, 6-3, 6-2 at the United Cup in Perth last month.

(4) Jasmine Paolini–ITA vs. (28) Elena Svitolina–UKR

Paolini, the 2024 Wimbledon and French Open finalist, is facing Svitiolina, the three-time grand slam semifinalist. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

(6) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. (32) Dayana Yastremska–UKR

Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, and Yastremska reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2024. This is their first meeting head to head.

(8) Emma Navarro–USA vs. Ons Jabeur–TUN

Navarro, the 2024 United States Open semifinalist, is facing Jabeur, the three-time grand slam finalist. Jabeur won their only prior meeting in the second round of Charleston in 2022, 6-3, 6-2.

(10) Danielle Collins–USA vs. (19) Madison Keys–USA

Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist, is facing Keys, the 2017 United States Open finalist. Keys has won two of the three matches head-to-head, including a 6-1, 6-2 win in the final of Strasbourg in 2024.

Naomi Osaka–JPN vs. Belinda Bencic–SUI

Osaka is a four-time grand slam champion, having won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Bencic reached the 2019 United States Open semifinals. Bencic has won three of five meetings head-to-head, including the fourth round of the 2019 US Open (7-5, 6-4). This is the only time they played against each other at a major.

 

