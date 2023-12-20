Cody Bellinger Contract: Free Agent Slugger Reportedly Looking for $200M-Plus Contract in MLB Free Agency

The 2023-24 MLB free agency period has been clogged up with drama surrounding now Los Angeles Dodgers’ megastar Shohei Ohtani and his countryman, international pitching free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The soap opera-like spectacle surrounding their respective free agency recruiting ventures has created a delay in the “normal” free agency process. A prime example, outfielder Cody Bellinger -a should be cornerstone piece of the free agency class- is waiting in the wings to sign with his next team.

In fact, due to the Ohtani-Yamamoto craziness, there’s been little to no movement on the Bellinger front. Well, until now at least.

Allegedly!

Bellinger is ready to ramp up his contract talks and his agent, mega agent Scott Boras, is seeking $200 million-plus out of his clients’ next contract, reports MLB insider Jon Heyman. The 28-year-old rehabilitated his “image” last season with the Chicago Cubs less than a year after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers, 97 RBI, and a .811 OPS. His 2023 campaign earned Bellinger a Louisville Silver Slugger Award and 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Attempting to cash in on a breakout 2023 makes sense for Bellinger who was left for dead prior to joining the Cubbies. So, chasing the money –even if it’s an insane $200 million contract– makes sense. But the question remains: who will be willing to give Bellinger that type of contract?

Clubs that like to throw around money –namely, the Dodgers and New York Yankees– don’t need a Bellinger-like player after acquiring Ohtani and Juan Soto, respectively. The Philadelphia Phillies have a stated need for additional outfield help, however would they be willing to throw a large contract to Bellinger? The Boras connection runs deep in South Philly, so it’s certainly more plausible. Or perhaps, a return to the Northside of Chicago is in the cards for the two-time National League All-Star selection.

Whomever it may be, they will have to wait until the calendar turns from 2023 to 2024 to begin the next chapter of the MLB Hot Stove free agency saga.

Cody Bellinger Resume

124th overall pick (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2013 MLB Draft

2020 World Series champion

Two-time National League All-Star 2017 & 2019: Los Angeles Dodgers

Two-time Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winner 2019: Los Angeles Dodgers 2023: Chicago Cubs

2017 National League Rookie of the Year

2018 National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player

2019 National League Most Valuable Player

2019 First-team All-MLB

2019 Rawling’s Gold Glove Award Winner

2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year (Chicago Cubs)

Cody Bellinger Career Earnings

Total Career Earnings: $51,084,259.00

Earnings Breakdown

2017 | LAD | $535,000

2018 | LAD | $585,000

2019 | LAD | $605,000

2020 | LAD| $4,259,259

2021 | LAD | $16,100,000

2022 | LAD | $17,000,000

2023 | CHC | $12,000,000

Estimated Market Value: 5-year/$112,574,420 contract | $22.5 MM AAV based on Spotrac Formulas

Cody Berlinger Career Stats

Year Age Tm Lg G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB Pos Awards 2017 21 LAD NL 132 548 480 87 128 26 4 39 97 10 3 64 146 .267 .352 .581 .933 143 279 5 1 0 3 13 37/98HD AS,MVP-9,RoY-1 2018 22 LAD NL 162 632 557 84 145 28 7 25 76 14 1 69 151 .260 .343 .470 .814 120 262 7 3 0 3 9 *38H/97 2019 23 LAD NL 156 661 558 121 170 34 3 47 115 15 5 95 108 .305 .406 .629 1.035 167 351 10 3 0 4 21 *938/H AS,MVP-1,GG,SS 2020 24 LAD NL 56 243 213 33 51 10 0 12 30 6 1 30 42 .239 .333 .455 .789 112 97 4 0 0 0 2 83/D9 2021 25 LAD NL 95 350 315 39 52 9 2 10 36 3 1 31 94 .165 .240 .302 .542 44 95 2 1 0 3 2 8/H93 2022 26 LAD NL 144 550 504 70 106 27 3 19 68 14 3 38 150 .210 .265 .389 .654 81 196 7 2 0 6 0 *8/H 2023 27 CHC NL 130 556 499 95 153 29 1 26 97 20 6 40 87 .307 .356 .525 .881 133 262 7 5 0 12 3 83/DH MVP-10,SS 7 Yrs 875 3540 3126 529 805 163 20 178 519 82 20 367 778 .258 .335 .493 .829 120 1542 42 15 0 31 50 162 Game Avg. 162 655 579 98 149 30 4 33 96 15 4 68 144 .258 .335 .493 .829 120 285 8 3 0 6 9 LAD (6 yrs) 745 2984 2627 434 652 134 19 152 422 62 14 327 691 .248 .332 .487 .819 118 1280 35 10 0 19 47 CHC (1 yr) 130 556 499 95 153 29 1 26 97 20 6 40 87 .307 .356 .525 .881 133 262 7 5 0 12 3 Provided by Baseball-Reference.com