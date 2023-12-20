Cody Bellinger Contract: Free Agent Slugger Reportedly Looking for $200M-Plus Contract in MLB Free Agency

The 2023-24 MLB free agency period has been clogged up with drama surrounding now Los Angeles Dodgers’ megastar Shohei Ohtani and his countryman, international pitching free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The soap opera-like spectacle surrounding their respective free agency recruiting ventures has created a delay in the “normal” free agency process. A prime example, outfielder Cody Bellinger -a should be cornerstone piece of the free agency class- is waiting in the wings to sign with his next team.
In fact, due to the Ohtani-Yamamoto craziness, there’s been little to no movement on the Bellinger front. Well, until now at least.
Allegedly!
Bellinger is ready to ramp up his contract talks and his agent, mega agent Scott Boras, is seeking $200 million-plus out of his clients’ next contract, reports MLB insider Jon Heyman. The 28-year-old rehabilitated his “image” last season with the Chicago Cubs less than a year after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers, 97 RBI, and a .811 OPS. His 2023 campaign earned Bellinger a Louisville Silver Slugger Award and 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year honors.
Attempting to cash in on a breakout 2023 makes sense for Bellinger who was left for dead prior to joining the Cubbies. So, chasing the money –even if it’s an insane $200 million contract– makes sense. But the question remains: who will be willing to give Bellinger that type of contract?
Clubs that like to throw around money –namely, the Dodgers and New York Yankees– don’t need a Bellinger-like player after acquiring Ohtani and Juan Soto, respectively. The Philadelphia Phillies have a stated need for additional outfield help, however would they be willing to throw a large contract to Bellinger? The Boras connection runs deep in South Philly, so it’s certainly more plausible. Or perhaps, a return to the Northside of Chicago is in the cards for the two-time National League All-Star selection.
Whomever it may be, they will have to wait until the calendar turns from 2023 to 2024 to begin the next chapter of the MLB Hot Stove free agency saga.
Cody Bellinger Resume
- 124th overall pick (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2013 MLB Draft
- 2020 World Series champion
- Two-time National League All-Star
- 2017 & 2019: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Two-time Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winner
- 2019: Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2023: Chicago Cubs
- 2017 National League Rookie of the Year
- 2018 National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player
- 2019 National League Most Valuable Player
- 2019 First-team All-MLB
- 2019 Rawling’s Gold Glove Award Winner
- 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year (Chicago Cubs)
Cody Bellinger Career Earnings
Total Career Earnings: $51,084,259.00
Earnings Breakdown
- 2017 | LAD | $535,000
- 2018 | LAD | $585,000
- 2019 | LAD | $605,000
- 2020 | LAD| $4,259,259
- 2021 | LAD | $16,100,000
- 2022 | LAD | $17,000,000
- 2023 | CHC | $12,000,000
Estimated Market Value: 5-year/$112,574,420 contract | $22.5 MM AAV based on Spotrac Formulas
Cody Berlinger Career Stats
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Lg
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|SH
|SF
|IBB
|Pos
|Awards
|2017
|21
|LAD
|NL
|132
|548
|480
|87
|128
|26
|4
|39
|97
|10
|3
|64
|146
|.267
|.352
|.581
|.933
|143
|279
|5
|1
|0
|3
|13
|37/98HD
|AS,MVP-9,RoY-1
|2018
|22
|LAD
|NL
|162
|632
|557
|84
|145
|28
|7
|25
|76
|14
|1
|69
|151
|.260
|.343
|.470
|.814
|120
|262
|7
|3
|0
|3
|9
|*38H/97
|2019
|23
|LAD
|NL
|156
|661
|558
|121
|170
|34
|3
|47
|115
|15
|5
|95
|108
|.305
|.406
|.629
|1.035
|167
|351
|10
|3
|0
|4
|21
|*938/H
|AS,MVP-1,GG,SS
|2020
|24
|LAD
|NL
|56
|243
|213
|33
|51
|10
|0
|12
|30
|6
|1
|30
|42
|.239
|.333
|.455
|.789
|112
|97
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|83/D9
|2021
|25
|LAD
|NL
|95
|350
|315
|39
|52
|9
|2
|10
|36
|3
|1
|31
|94
|.165
|.240
|.302
|.542
|44
|95
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8/H93
|2022
|26
|LAD
|NL
|144
|550
|504
|70
|106
|27
|3
|19
|68
|14
|3
|38
|150
|.210
|.265
|.389
|.654
|81
|196
|7
|2
|0
|6
|0
|*8/H
|2023
|27
|CHC
|NL
|130
|556
|499
|95
|153
|29
|1
|26
|97
|20
|6
|40
|87
|.307
|.356
|.525
|.881
|133
|262
|7
|5
|0
|12
|3
|83/DH
|MVP-10,SS
|7 Yrs
|875
|3540
|3126
|529
|805
|163
|20
|178
|519
|82
|20
|367
|778
|.258
|.335
|.493
|.829
|120
|1542
|42
|15
|0
|31
|50
|162 Game Avg.
|162
|655
|579
|98
|149
|30
|4
|33
|96
|15
|4
|68
|144
|.258
|.335
|.493
|.829
|120
|285
|8
|3
|0
|6
|9
|LAD (6 yrs)
|745
|2984
|2627
|434
|652
|134
|19
|152
|422
|62
|14
|327
|691
|.248
|.332
|.487
|.819
|118
|1280
|35
|10
|0
|19
|47
|CHC (1 yr)
|130
|556
|499
|95
|153
|29
|1
|26
|97
|20
|6
|40
|87
|.307
|.356
|.525
|.881
|133
|262
|7
|5
|0
|12
|3