Cody Bellinger once again dangerous offensively

Over two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and 2022, it was simply a disaster offensively for outfielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona. In 2021, he batted an awful .165 with only 52 hits in 315 at bats. Then in 2022, Bellinger was only 10 percentage points above the Mendoza Line, as he batted .210 with 106 hits in 504 at bats.

As we approach the trade deadline, it is not surprising that the Houston Astros are showing interest in the two-time All Star who won the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player Award. Since being acquired by the Chicago Cubs in free agency on December 14, Bellinger has found his swing back.

In 2023, Bellinger is batting .301 with 12 home runs and 35 runs batted in. During 61 games, 257 plate appearances and 229 at bats, he has scored 48 runs, and had 13 doubles, one triple, 11 stolen bases, 21 walks, 120 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an one base percentage of .358, and a slugging percentage of .524.

However it is Bellinger’s month of July that is eye popping. In 12 games, 50 plate appearances, and 45 at bats, he has scored five runs and had 13 runs batted in, 20 hits, two doubles, one stolen base, four walks, one sacrifice fly, 37 total bases, an on base percentage of .480, and a slugging percentage of .822. Bellinger also has seven multi-hit games.

The Cubs are currently in third place in the National League Central at 43 wins and 49 losses. They are eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead.

One might be a little surprised that the Astros are a team that is reportedly interested in Bellinger. In evaluating the Astros play over the this past weekend against the Los Angeles Angels, it is not offense that they need. Houston scored 28 runs in 28 innings. It is actually pitching, something that the Astros have had a luxury of in recent years. In the three game set in Anaheim, the Astros looked very vulnerable at that position, as they gave up 26 runs.