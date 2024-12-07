Mets sign pitcher Clay Holmes

The New York Mets signed pitcher Clay Holmes of Dothan, Alabama to a three-year deal worth $38 million according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com on Friday. The Mets are Holmes’s third Major League Baseball franchise. He previously pitched four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2018 to 2021, and four additional seasons with the New York Yankees from 2021 to 2024.

MLB All-Star with the Yankees in 2024

This past season, Holmes had a record of three wins and five losses in 67 games with an earned run average of 3.14. During 63 innings pitched, Holmes had 30 saves, two holds, and 68 strikeouts with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30, and gave up 60 hits, 22 earned runs, four home runs and 22 walks. The first hold came on September 15 in a 5-2 Yankees win over the Boston Red Sox. Holmes threw two thirds of an inning and gave up one hit and had one strikeout. The second hold came on September 22 in a 7-4 Yankees win over the Oakland Athletics. Holmes threw a third of an inning, and gave up one hit and one walk to go along with one strikeout.

Even though Holmes was an All-Star for the second time in his career, he lost his closing job to Luke Weaver of DeLand, Florida in early September. At the time of the demotion, Holmes led MLB with 13 blown saves even though he ended the season with a career high 30 saves.

Look Back at 2022 season

Holmes was an All-Star the first time in his career in 2022. In 62 games, Holmes had a record of seven wins and four losses with an earned run average of 2.54. In 63 2/3 innings, he had 20 saves, seven holds, and 65 strikeouts, to go along with a WHIP of 1.02, and gave up 45 hits, 18 earned runs, two home runs and 20 walks.

Expected starter with the Mets

With the Mets losing Luis Severino to the Athletics in free agency, and Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea being free agents, there are spots open in the Mets starting rotation. New York has already signed Frankie Montas of Sainagua, Dominican Republic, and Holmes is now expected to join him. The transition from closer to starter could be challenging. Holmes did start four games for the Pirates as a rookie in 2018.