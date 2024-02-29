Golf News and Rumors

Cognizant Classic 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour returns from Mexico and moves to Palm Gardens for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Cognizant Classic, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

The Cognizant Classic has been recently renamed on the Tour this year and was formerly known as the Honda Classic. The golf tournament is played in South Florida at the PGA National Resort on the Champion course.

Despite the new sponsor, there weren’t many changes made to the tournament, which has existed since 1972.

Scroll down below to learn more about the Cognizant Classic history, past winners, and results.

Cognizant Classic History

The Cognizant Classic will mark the 52nd edition of the tournament. It was first known as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic and the inaugural tournament ended in nailbiting fashion. The first edition of the event in 1972 saw Tom Weiskopf outdueling Jack Nicklaus by a single shot.

From 1982 to 2023, Honda was the main title sponsor and the tournament was known as the Honda Classic until 2024 when Cognizant was named the new title sponsor. The PGA National Resort and Spa has been the home of the tournament since 2007.

The main beneficiary of the tournament is the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

Cognizant Classic Past Winners & Results

The Cognizant Classic has always had difficulty attracting golf’s biggest names. Before 2007, the venue changed six different times before settling at the PGA National.

While there have been a few players who have won the tournament more than once, Jack Nicklaus is the only player in history to win consecutive tournaments in 1977 and 1978. Other multi-time champions include Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington. Last year, Chris Kirk won the title in a playoff over Eric Cole.

Check out the chart below for Cognizant Classic past winners and results.

Year Winner To par Margin of

victory

 Runner(s)-up Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Cognizant Classic
2024 TBD $9,000,000 $1,620,000
The Honda Classic
2023 Chris Kirk −14 Playoff Eric Cole $8,400,000 $1,512,000
2022 Sepp Straka −10 1 stroke Shane Lowry $8,000,000 $1,440,000
2021 Matt Jones −12 5 strokes Brandon Hagy $7,000,000 $1,260,000
2020 Im Sung-jae −6 1 stroke Mackenzie Hughes $7,000,000 $1,260,000
2019 Keith Mitchell −9 1 stroke Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka

 $6,800,000 $1,224,000
2018 Justin Thomas −8 Playoff Luke List $6,600,000 $1,188,000
2017 Rickie Fowler −12 4 strokes Morgan Hoffmann

Gary Woodland

 $6,400,000 $1,152,000
2016 Adam Scott −9 1 stroke Sergio García $6,100,000 $1,098,000
2015 Pádraig Harrington (2) −6 Playoff Daniel Berger $6,100,000 $1,098,000
2014 Russell Henley −8 Playoff Russell Knox

Rory McIlroy

Ryan Palmer

 $6,000,000 $1,080,000
2013 Michael Thompson −9 2 strokes Geoff Ogilvy $6,000,000 $1,080,000
2012 Rory McIlroy −12 2 strokes Tom Gillis

Tiger Woods

 $5,700,000 $1,026,000
2011 Rory Sabbatini −9 1 stroke Yang Yong-eun $5,700,000 $1,026,000
2010 Camilo Villegas −13 5 strokes Anthony Kim $5,600,000 $1,008,000
2009 Yang Yong-eun −9 1 stroke John Rollins $5,600,000 $1,008,000
2008 Ernie Els −6 1 stroke Luke Donald $5,500,000 $990,000
2007 Mark Wilson −5 Playoff José Cóceres

Camilo Villegas

Boo Weekley

 $5,500,000 $990,000
2006 Luke Donald −12 2 strokes Geoff Ogilvy $5,500,000 $990,000
2005 Pádraig Harrington −14 Playoff Joe Ogilvie

Vijay Singh

 $5,500,000 $990,000
2004 Todd Hamilton −12 1 stroke Davis Love III $5,000,000 $900,000
2003 Justin Leonard −24 1 stroke Chad Campbell

Davis Love III

 $5,000,000 $900,000
2002 Matt Kuchar −19 2 strokes Brad Faxon

Joey Sindelar

 $3,500,000 $630,000
Honda Classic
2001 Jesper Parnevik −18 1 stroke Mark Calcavecchia

Geoff Ogilvy

Craig Perks

 $3,200,000 $576,000
2000 Dudley Hart −19 1 stroke J. P. Hayes

Kevin Wentworth

 $2,900,000 $522,000
1999 Vijay Singh −11 2 strokes Payne Stewart $2,600,000 $468,000
1998 Mark Calcavecchia (2) −18 3 strokes Vijay Singh $1,800,000 $324,000
1997 Stuart Appleby −14 1 stroke Michael Bradley

Payne Stewart

 $1,500,000 $270,000
1996 Tim Herron −17 4 strokes Mark McCumber $1,300,000 $234,000
1995 Mark O’Meara −9 1 stroke Nick Faldo $1,200,000 $216,000
1994 Nick Price −8 1 stroke Craig Parry $1,100,000 $198,000
1993 Fred Couples −9 Playoff Robert Gamez $1,100,000 $198,000
1992 Corey Pavin −15 Playoff Fred Couples $1,100,000 $198,000
1991 Steve Pate −9 3 strokes Paul Azinger

Dan Halldorson

 $1,000,000 $180,000
1990 John Huston −6 2 strokes Mark Calcavecchia $1,000,000 $180,000
1989 Blaine McCallister −22 4 strokes Payne Stewart $800,000 $144,000
1988 Joey Sindelar −12 2 strokes Ed Fiori

Sandy Lyle

Payne Stewart

 $700,000 $126,000
1987 Mark Calcavecchia −9 3 strokes Bernhard Langer

Payne Stewart

 $600,000 $108,000
1986 Kenny Knox −1 1 stroke Andy Bean

John Mahaffey

Jodie Mudd

Clarence Rose

 $500,000 $90,000
1985 Curtis Strange −13 Playoff Peter Jacobsen $500,000 $90,000
1984 Bruce Lietzke −8 Playoff Andy Bean $500,000 $90,000
Honda Inverrary Classic
1983 Johnny Miller (2) −10 2 strokes Jack Nicklaus $400,000 $72,000
1982 Hale Irwin −19 1 stroke George Burns

Tom Kite

 $400,000 $72,000
American Motors Inverrary Classic
1981 Tom Kite −14 1 stroke Jack Nicklaus $300,000 $54,000
Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic
1980 Johnny Miller −14 2 strokes Charles Coody

Bruce Lietzke

 $300,000 $54,000
1979 Larry Nelson −14 3 strokes Grier Jones $300,000 $54,000
1978 Jack Nicklaus (2) −12 1 stroke Grier Jones $250,000 $50,000
1977 Jack Nicklaus −13 5 strokes Gary Player $250,000 $50,000
1976: No tournament
1975 Bob Murphy −15 1 stroke Eddie Pearce $260,000 $52,000
1974 Leonard Thompson −10 1 stroke Hale Irwin $260,000 $52,000
Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic
1973 Lee Trevino −9 1 stroke Forrest Fezler $260,000 $52,000
Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic
1972 Tom Weiskopf −10 1 stroke Jack Nicklaus $260,000 $52,000
Golf News and Rumors
