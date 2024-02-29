Cognizant Classic 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour returns from Mexico and moves to Palm Gardens for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Cognizant Classic, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

The Cognizant Classic has been recently renamed on the Tour this year and was formerly known as the Honda Classic. The golf tournament is played in South Florida at the PGA National Resort on the Champion course.

Despite the new sponsor, there weren’t many changes made to the tournament, which has existed since 1972.

Cognizant Classic History

The Cognizant Classic will mark the 52nd edition of the tournament. It was first known as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic and the inaugural tournament ended in nailbiting fashion. The first edition of the event in 1972 saw Tom Weiskopf outdueling Jack Nicklaus by a single shot.

From 1982 to 2023, Honda was the main title sponsor and the tournament was known as the Honda Classic until 2024 when Cognizant was named the new title sponsor. The PGA National Resort and Spa has been the home of the tournament since 2007.

The main beneficiary of the tournament is the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

Cognizant Classic Past Winners & Results

The Cognizant Classic has always had difficulty attracting golf’s biggest names. Before 2007, the venue changed six different times before settling at the PGA National.

While there have been a few players who have won the tournament more than once, Jack Nicklaus is the only player in history to win consecutive tournaments in 1977 and 1978. Other multi-time champions include Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington. Last year, Chris Kirk won the title in a playoff over Eric Cole.

Check out the chart below for Cognizant Classic past winners and results.

Year Winner To par Margin of victory Runner(s)-up Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) Cognizant Classic 2024 TBD $9,000,000 $1,620,000 The Honda Classic 2023 Chris Kirk −14 Playoff Eric Cole $8,400,000 $1,512,000 2022 Sepp Straka −10 1 stroke Shane Lowry $8,000,000 $1,440,000 2021 Matt Jones −12 5 strokes Brandon Hagy $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2020 Im Sung-jae −6 1 stroke Mackenzie Hughes $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2019 Keith Mitchell −9 1 stroke Rickie Fowler Brooks Koepka $6,800,000 $1,224,000 2018 Justin Thomas −8 Playoff Luke List $6,600,000 $1,188,000 2017 Rickie Fowler −12 4 strokes Morgan Hoffmann Gary Woodland $6,400,000 $1,152,000 2016 Adam Scott −9 1 stroke Sergio García $6,100,000 $1,098,000 2015 Pádraig Harrington (2) −6 Playoff Daniel Berger $6,100,000 $1,098,000 2014 Russell Henley −8 Playoff Russell Knox Rory McIlroy Ryan Palmer $6,000,000 $1,080,000 2013 Michael Thompson −9 2 strokes Geoff Ogilvy $6,000,000 $1,080,000 2012 Rory McIlroy −12 2 strokes Tom Gillis Tiger Woods $5,700,000 $1,026,000 2011 Rory Sabbatini −9 1 stroke Yang Yong-eun $5,700,000 $1,026,000 2010 Camilo Villegas −13 5 strokes Anthony Kim $5,600,000 $1,008,000 2009 Yang Yong-eun −9 1 stroke John Rollins $5,600,000 $1,008,000 2008 Ernie Els −6 1 stroke Luke Donald $5,500,000 $990,000 2007 Mark Wilson −5 Playoff José Cóceres Camilo Villegas Boo Weekley $5,500,000 $990,000 2006 Luke Donald −12 2 strokes Geoff Ogilvy $5,500,000 $990,000 2005 Pádraig Harrington −14 Playoff Joe Ogilvie Vijay Singh $5,500,000 $990,000 2004 Todd Hamilton −12 1 stroke Davis Love III $5,000,000 $900,000 2003 Justin Leonard −24 1 stroke Chad Campbell Davis Love III $5,000,000 $900,000 2002 Matt Kuchar −19 2 strokes Brad Faxon Joey Sindelar $3,500,000 $630,000 Honda Classic 2001 Jesper Parnevik −18 1 stroke Mark Calcavecchia Geoff Ogilvy Craig Perks $3,200,000 $576,000 2000 Dudley Hart −19 1 stroke J. P. Hayes Kevin Wentworth $2,900,000 $522,000 1999 Vijay Singh −11 2 strokes Payne Stewart $2,600,000 $468,000 1998 Mark Calcavecchia (2) −18 3 strokes Vijay Singh $1,800,000 $324,000 1997 Stuart Appleby −14 1 stroke Michael Bradley Payne Stewart $1,500,000 $270,000 1996 Tim Herron −17 4 strokes Mark McCumber $1,300,000 $234,000 1995 Mark O’Meara −9 1 stroke Nick Faldo $1,200,000 $216,000 1994 Nick Price −8 1 stroke Craig Parry $1,100,000 $198,000 1993 Fred Couples −9 Playoff Robert Gamez $1,100,000 $198,000 1992 Corey Pavin −15 Playoff Fred Couples $1,100,000 $198,000 1991 Steve Pate −9 3 strokes Paul Azinger Dan Halldorson $1,000,000 $180,000 1990 John Huston −6 2 strokes Mark Calcavecchia $1,000,000 $180,000 1989 Blaine McCallister −22 4 strokes Payne Stewart $800,000 $144,000 1988 Joey Sindelar −12 2 strokes Ed Fiori Sandy Lyle Payne Stewart $700,000 $126,000 1987 Mark Calcavecchia −9 3 strokes Bernhard Langer Payne Stewart $600,000 $108,000 1986 Kenny Knox −1 1 stroke Andy Bean John Mahaffey Jodie Mudd Clarence Rose $500,000 $90,000 1985 Curtis Strange −13 Playoff Peter Jacobsen $500,000 $90,000 1984 Bruce Lietzke −8 Playoff Andy Bean $500,000 $90,000 Honda Inverrary Classic 1983 Johnny Miller (2) −10 2 strokes Jack Nicklaus $400,000 $72,000 1982 Hale Irwin −19 1 stroke George Burns Tom Kite $400,000 $72,000 American Motors Inverrary Classic 1981 Tom Kite −14 1 stroke Jack Nicklaus $300,000 $54,000 Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic 1980 Johnny Miller −14 2 strokes Charles Coody Bruce Lietzke $300,000 $54,000 1979 Larry Nelson −14 3 strokes Grier Jones $300,000 $54,000 1978 Jack Nicklaus (2) −12 1 stroke Grier Jones $250,000 $50,000 1977 Jack Nicklaus −13 5 strokes Gary Player $250,000 $50,000 1976: No tournament 1975 Bob Murphy −15 1 stroke Eddie Pearce $260,000 $52,000 1974 Leonard Thompson −10 1 stroke Hale Irwin $260,000 $52,000 Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic 1973 Lee Trevino −9 1 stroke Forrest Fezler $260,000 $52,000 Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic 1972 Tom Weiskopf −10 1 stroke Jack Nicklaus $260,000 $52,000