Cognizant Classic 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour returns from Mexico and moves to Palm Gardens for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Cognizant Classic, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.
The Cognizant Classic has been recently renamed on the Tour this year and was formerly known as the Honda Classic. The golf tournament is played in South Florida at the PGA National Resort on the Champion course.
Despite the new sponsor, there weren’t many changes made to the tournament, which has existed since 1972.
Scroll down below to learn more about the Cognizant Classic history, past winners, and results.
Cognizant Classic History
The Cognizant Classic will mark the 52nd edition of the tournament. It was first known as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic and the inaugural tournament ended in nailbiting fashion. The first edition of the event in 1972 saw Tom Weiskopf outdueling Jack Nicklaus by a single shot.
From 1982 to 2023, Honda was the main title sponsor and the tournament was known as the Honda Classic until 2024 when Cognizant was named the new title sponsor. The PGA National Resort and Spa has been the home of the tournament since 2007.
The main beneficiary of the tournament is the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.
Cognizant Classic Past Winners & Results
The Cognizant Classic has always had difficulty attracting golf’s biggest names. Before 2007, the venue changed six different times before settling at the PGA National.
While there have been a few players who have won the tournament more than once, Jack Nicklaus is the only player in history to win consecutive tournaments in 1977 and 1978. Other multi-time champions include Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington. Last year, Chris Kirk won the title in a playoff over Eric Cole.
Check out the chart below for Cognizant Classic past winners and results.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Runner(s)-up
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Cognizant Classic
|2024
|TBD
|$9,000,000
|$1,620,000
|The Honda Classic
|2023
|Chris Kirk
|−14
|Playoff
|Eric Cole
|$8,400,000
|$1,512,000
|2022
|Sepp Straka
|−10
|1 stroke
|Shane Lowry
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|2021
|Matt Jones
|−12
|5 strokes
|Brandon Hagy
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|2020
|Im Sung-jae
|−6
|1 stroke
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|2019
|Keith Mitchell
|−9
|1 stroke
|Rickie Fowler
Brooks Koepka
|$6,800,000
|$1,224,000
|2018
|Justin Thomas
|−8
|Playoff
|Luke List
|$6,600,000
|$1,188,000
|2017
|Rickie Fowler
|−12
|4 strokes
|Morgan Hoffmann
Gary Woodland
|$6,400,000
|$1,152,000
|2016
|Adam Scott
|−9
|1 stroke
|Sergio García
|$6,100,000
|$1,098,000
|2015
|Pádraig Harrington (2)
|−6
|Playoff
|Daniel Berger
|$6,100,000
|$1,098,000
|2014
|Russell Henley
|−8
|Playoff
|Russell Knox
Rory McIlroy
Ryan Palmer
|$6,000,000
|$1,080,000
|2013
|Michael Thompson
|−9
|2 strokes
|Geoff Ogilvy
|$6,000,000
|$1,080,000
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|−12
|2 strokes
|Tom Gillis
Tiger Woods
|$5,700,000
|$1,026,000
|2011
|Rory Sabbatini
|−9
|1 stroke
|Yang Yong-eun
|$5,700,000
|$1,026,000
|2010
|Camilo Villegas
|−13
|5 strokes
|Anthony Kim
|$5,600,000
|$1,008,000
|2009
|Yang Yong-eun
|−9
|1 stroke
|John Rollins
|$5,600,000
|$1,008,000
|2008
|Ernie Els
|−6
|1 stroke
|Luke Donald
|$5,500,000
|$990,000
|2007
|Mark Wilson
|−5
|Playoff
|José Cóceres
Camilo Villegas
Boo Weekley
|$5,500,000
|$990,000
|2006
|Luke Donald
|−12
|2 strokes
|Geoff Ogilvy
|$5,500,000
|$990,000
|2005
|Pádraig Harrington
|−14
|Playoff
|Joe Ogilvie
Vijay Singh
|$5,500,000
|$990,000
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|−12
|1 stroke
|Davis Love III
|$5,000,000
|$900,000
|2003
|Justin Leonard
|−24
|1 stroke
|Chad Campbell
Davis Love III
|$5,000,000
|$900,000
|2002
|Matt Kuchar
|−19
|2 strokes
|Brad Faxon
Joey Sindelar
|$3,500,000
|$630,000
|Honda Classic
|2001
|Jesper Parnevik
|−18
|1 stroke
|Mark Calcavecchia
Geoff Ogilvy
Craig Perks
|$3,200,000
|$576,000
|2000
|Dudley Hart
|−19
|1 stroke
|J. P. Hayes
Kevin Wentworth
|$2,900,000
|$522,000
|1999
|Vijay Singh
|−11
|2 strokes
|Payne Stewart
|$2,600,000
|$468,000
|1998
|Mark Calcavecchia (2)
|−18
|3 strokes
|Vijay Singh
|$1,800,000
|$324,000
|1997
|Stuart Appleby
|−14
|1 stroke
|Michael Bradley
Payne Stewart
|$1,500,000
|$270,000
|1996
|Tim Herron
|−17
|4 strokes
|Mark McCumber
|$1,300,000
|$234,000
|1995
|Mark O’Meara
|−9
|1 stroke
|Nick Faldo
|$1,200,000
|$216,000
|1994
|Nick Price
|−8
|1 stroke
|Craig Parry
|$1,100,000
|$198,000
|1993
|Fred Couples
|−9
|Playoff
|Robert Gamez
|$1,100,000
|$198,000
|1992
|Corey Pavin
|−15
|Playoff
|Fred Couples
|$1,100,000
|$198,000
|1991
|Steve Pate
|−9
|3 strokes
|Paul Azinger
Dan Halldorson
|$1,000,000
|$180,000
|1990
|John Huston
|−6
|2 strokes
|Mark Calcavecchia
|$1,000,000
|$180,000
|1989
|Blaine McCallister
|−22
|4 strokes
|Payne Stewart
|$800,000
|$144,000
|1988
|Joey Sindelar
|−12
|2 strokes
|Ed Fiori
Sandy Lyle
Payne Stewart
|$700,000
|$126,000
|1987
|Mark Calcavecchia
|−9
|3 strokes
|Bernhard Langer
Payne Stewart
|$600,000
|$108,000
|1986
|Kenny Knox
|−1
|1 stroke
|Andy Bean
John Mahaffey
Jodie Mudd
Clarence Rose
|$500,000
|$90,000
|1985
|Curtis Strange
|−13
|Playoff
|Peter Jacobsen
|$500,000
|$90,000
|1984
|Bruce Lietzke
|−8
|Playoff
|Andy Bean
|$500,000
|$90,000
|Honda Inverrary Classic
|1983
|Johnny Miller (2)
|−10
|2 strokes
|Jack Nicklaus
|$400,000
|$72,000
|1982
|Hale Irwin
|−19
|1 stroke
|George Burns
Tom Kite
|$400,000
|$72,000
|American Motors Inverrary Classic
|1981
|Tom Kite
|−14
|1 stroke
|Jack Nicklaus
|$300,000
|$54,000
|Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic
|1980
|Johnny Miller
|−14
|2 strokes
|Charles Coody
Bruce Lietzke
|$300,000
|$54,000
|1979
|Larry Nelson
|−14
|3 strokes
|Grier Jones
|$300,000
|$54,000
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|−12
|1 stroke
|Grier Jones
|$250,000
|$50,000
|1977
|Jack Nicklaus
|−13
|5 strokes
|Gary Player
|$250,000
|$50,000
|1976: No tournament
|1975
|Bob Murphy
|−15
|1 stroke
|Eddie Pearce
|$260,000
|$52,000
|1974
|Leonard Thompson
|−10
|1 stroke
|Hale Irwin
|$260,000
|$52,000
|Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic
|1973
|Lee Trevino
|−9
|1 stroke
|Forrest Fezler
|$260,000
|$52,000
|Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic
|1972
|Tom Weiskopf
|−10
|1 stroke
|Jack Nicklaus
|$260,000
|$52,000