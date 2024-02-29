Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour officially starts the Florida Swing at The Cognizant Classic on Thursday, February 29. Find the 2024 Cognizant Classic odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

Formerly known as the Honda Classic, the Cognizant Classic will mark the first tournament of the Florida Swing. The field will feature 19 of the top 50 players in the world, who will compete for a share of a record $9 million purse.

Longshots have dominated the conversation in 2024. Will this finally be the week that the favorite comes away with a win on the Tour?

This week, the field is highlighted by Rory McIlroy, who opens as the favorite with +750 odds. The rest of the field is further back with Cameron Young at +2200, Russel Henley at +2500, and Tom Kim at +2800.

Below, we’ll go over the Cognizant Classic 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

How to Watch the Cognizant Classic 2024

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Cognizant Classic 2024

Cognizant Classic 2024 📅 Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Thursday, February 29, 2024 🏆 Cognizant Classic 2023 Winner: Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Cognizant Classic Purse: $9,000,000

$9,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: PGA National Members Club

PGA National Members Club 🎲 Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds: Rory McIlroy +750 | Cameron Young +2200 | Russell Henley +2500 | Tom Kim +2800 | Eric Cole +2800

The Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds

The Cognizant Classic will be played at the PGA National. The tournament is scheduled one week before the Arnold Palmer Invitational which means many of the biggest stars are waiting to play next weekend.

While the PGA National is only a par-70 course, the field will need to gear up for other challenges, including the infamous Bear Trap.

The field is led by Rory McIlroy, who opens with +750 odds. He will be teeing up at PGA National for the first time since 2018. Cameron Young has the second-best odds with +2200. The top five round out with Russell Henley (+2500), Tom Kim (+2800), and Eric Cole (+2800).

Check out the complete Cognizant Classic Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds Rory McIlroy +750 Cameron Young +2200 Russell Henley +2500 Tom Kim +2800 Eric Cole +2800 J.T. Poston +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Chris Kirk +3000 Matt Fitzpatrick +3000 Sungjae Im +3300 Min Woo Lee +3300 Daniel Berger +3500 Stephan Jaeger +3500 Sepp Straka +4000 Keith Mitchell +4000 Justin Rose +4000 Alex Noren +4000 Luke List +4500 Corey Conners +4500 Adam Svensson +4500 Ramus Hojgaard +5000 Matthieu Pavon +5000 Beau Hossler +5000 Denny McCarthy +5000 Jake Knapp +5000 Tom Hoge +5500 Billy Horschel +5500 Thorbjorn Olesen +6000 Rickie Fowler +6000 Lucas Glover +6000 Talyor Pendrith +6500

Cognizant Classic 2024 Picks and Predictions

This might finally be the week that the odds-on favorite will come away with a win on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy has a significant skill advantage compared to the rest of the field and that’s reflected in the odds.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Cognizant Classic, including a +3300 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Rory McIlroy (+750)

Rory McIlroy comes into the Cognizant Classic in good form. Over his last seven tournaments, he’s finished in the top 24 six times. He successfully defended his 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic last month.

McIlroy has already won this event before in 2012 when it was known as the Honda Classic. While he hasn’t won the event in over a decade, McIlroy ranks first in strokes gained off the tee, third in greens in regulations, second in driving distance and first in birdie or better percentage over the last 50 rounds.

Chris Kirk (+3000)

Kirk started the year off with a bang by winning the 2024 Sentry in January. Since then he’s added two more top 26 finishes in his last five events. He is the 2023 defending champion and enters in with great form, which should make him a trendy pick at +3000 odds.

His game fits well to the PGA National. In his last three starts at the Cognizant Classic, he’s finished in the top 25 or better each time, including his win last year.

Min Woo Lee (+3300)

His time is coming. Min Woo Lee continues his journey this week in search of his first PGA Tour win. Lee had an impressive season last year notching top 10 finishes at The Players, U.S. Open, the Travelers and Zozo Championship.

He’s one of the longest players on the Tour, which is give him an advantage this weekend. Lee ranks 11th in strokes gained off-the-tee, 10 in driving accuracy, and fourth in average club head speed. Look for Lee to be knocking on the door of his first ever PGA Tour win this weekend.