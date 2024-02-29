Golf News and Rumors

Cognizant Classic 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 7% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.45M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cognizant Classic 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 7% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.45M

The Florida Swing begins in Palm Beach Gardens with the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The purse is valued at $9 million, a 7% increase compared to last year. Learn more about the Cognizant Classic 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

For the fourth year in a row, the Cognizant Classic purse has increased. The prize money has been steadily rising since 2021 and now the tournament will be offering a whopping $9 million purse. The total value of the purse is up 7% year-over-year and the winner’s share will be an all-time high at $1.62 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Cognizant Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.

Cognizant Classic 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The newly named Cognizant Classic will be teeing off at the PGA National this weekend. The Cognizant Classic will mark the last full-field ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, since it’s only a week before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the field isn’t very strong.

The field will feature Rory McIlroy and only 19 of the top 50 world’s best golfers. The Cognizant Classic will be offering up a $9 million purse. The winner is set to take home a standard 18% for a total of $1.62 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Cognizant Classic prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Pos. Pct. Amount ($)
1 18% 1,620,000
2 10.90% 981,000
3 6.90% 621,000
4 4.90% 441,000
5 4.10% 369,000
6 3.63% 326,250
7 3.38% 303,750
8 3.13% 281,250
9 2.93% 263,250
10 2.73% 245,250
11 2.53% 227,250
12 2.33% 209,250
13 2.13% 191,250
14 1.93% 173,250
15 1.83% 164,250
16 1.73% 155,250
17 1.63% 146,250
18 1.53% 137,250
19 1.43% 128,250
20 1.33% 119,250
21 1.23% 110,250
22 1.13% 101,250
23 1.05% 94,050
24 0.97% 86,850
25 0.89% 79,650
26 0.81% 72,450
27 0.78% 69,750
28 0.75% 67,050
29 0.72% 64,350
30 0.69% 61,650
31 0.66% 58,950
32 0.63% 56,250
33 0.60% 53,550
34 0.57% 51,300
35 0.55% 49,050
36 0.52% 46,800
37 0.50% 44,550
38 0.48% 42,750
39 0.46% 40,950
40 0.44% 39,150
41 0.42% 37,350
42 0.40% 35,550
43 0.38% 33,750
44 0.36% 31,950
45 0.34% 30,150
46 0.32% 28,350
47 0.30% 26,550
48 0.28% 25,110
49 0.27% 23,850
50 0.26% 23,130
51 0.25% 22,590
52 0.25% 22,050
53 0.24% 21,690
54 0.24% 21,330
55 0.24% 21,150
56 0.23% 20,970
57 0.23% 20,790
58 0.23% 20,610
59 0.23% 20,430
60 0.23% 20,250
61 0.22% 20,070
62 0.22% 19,890
63 0.22% 19,710
64 0.22% 19,530
65 0.22% 19,350
Total 9,000,000

Cognizant Classic Purse Increases By 7% in 2024

Despite being scheduled before a signature event, the Cognziant Classic is a regular stop on the Tour that draws a decently sized purse. In 2024, the Cognizant Classic purse has increased 7% since last year.

Since 2021, the purse size at the Cognizant Classic has seen a significant boost. The purse has grown $2 million in the last three years for a total increase of 28.5% during that span.

Check out the table below to view Cognizant Classic purses and winners since 1972.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Cognizant Classic
2024 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000
The Honda Classic
2023 Chris Kirk 8,400,000 1,512,000
2022 Sepp Straka 8,000,000 1,440,000
2021 Matt Jones 7,000,000 1,260,000
2020 Im Sung-jae 7,000,000 1,260,000
2019 Keith Mitchell 6,800,000 1,224,000
2018 Justin Thomas 6,600,000 1,188,000
2017 Rickie Fowler 6,400,000 1,152,000
2016 Adam Scott 6,100,000 1,098,000
2015 Pádraig Harrington (2) 6,100,000 1,098,000
2014 Russell Henley 6,000,000 1,080,000
2013 Michael Thompson 6,000,000 1,080,000
2012 Rory McIlroy 5,700,000 1,026,000
2011 Rory Sabbatini 5,700,000 1,026,000
2010 Camilo Villegas 5,600,000 1,008,000
2009 Yang Yong-eun 5,600,000 1,008,000
2008 Ernie Els 5,500,000 990,000
2007 Mark Wilson 5,500,000 990,000
2006 Luke Donald 5,500,000 990,000
2005 Pádraig Harrington 5,500,000 990,000
2004 Todd Hamilton 5,000,000 900,000
2003 Justin Leonard 5,000,000 900,000
2002 Matt Kuchar 3,500,000 630,000
Honda Classic
2001 Jesper Parnevik 3,200,000 576,000
2000 Dudley Hart 2,900,000 522,000
1999 Vijay Singh 2,600,000 468,000
1998 Mark Calcavecchia (2) 1,800,000 324,000
1997 Stuart Appleby 1,500,000 270,000
1996 Tim Herron 1,300,000 234,000
1995 Mark O’Meara 1,200,000 216,000
1994 Nick Price 1,100,000 198,000
1993 Fred Couples 1,100,000 198,000
1992 Corey Pavin 1,100,000 198,000
1991 Steve Pate 1,000,000 180,000
1990 John Huston 1,000,000 180,000
1989 Blaine McCallister 800,000 144,000
1988 Joey Sindelar 700,000 126,000
1987 Mark Calcavecchia 600,000 108,000
1986 Kenny Knox 500,000 90,000
1985 Curtis Strange 500,000 90,000
1984 Bruce Lietzke 500,000 90,000
Honda Inverrary Classic
1983 Johnny Miller (2) 400,000 72,000
1982 Hale Irwin 400,000 72,000
American Motors Inverrary Classic
1981 Tom Kite 300,000 54,000
Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic
1980 Johnny Miller 300,000 54,000
1979 Larry Nelson 300,000 54,000
1978 Jack Nicklaus (2) 250,000 50,000
1977 Jack Nicklaus 250,000 50,000
1976: No tournament
1975 Bob Murphy 260,000 52,000
1974 Leonard Thompson 260,000 52,000
Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic
1973 Lee Trevino 260,000 52,000
Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic
1972 Tom Weiskopf 260,000 52,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024: Tee Times, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Cognizant Classic 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2min
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Cognizant Classic 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11min
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024 Scorecard For PGA National
Cognizant Classic 2024 Scorecard For PGA National
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14min
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16min
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2024: Teams, Commentators, Format, & How To Watch
The Match 2024: Teams, Commentators, Format, & How To Watch
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 23 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Charlie Woods attempts to qualify for Cognizant Classic
Charlie Woods Aims To Make History At Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifier
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 22 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top