The Florida Swing begins in Palm Beach Gardens with the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The purse is valued at $9 million, a 7% increase compared to last year. Learn more about the Cognizant Classic 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.
For the fourth year in a row, the Cognizant Classic purse has increased. The prize money has been steadily rising since 2021 and now the tournament will be offering a whopping $9 million purse. The total value of the purse is up 7% year-over-year and the winner’s share will be an all-time high at $1.62 million.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Cognizant Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.
Cognizant Classic 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The newly named Cognizant Classic will be teeing off at the PGA National this weekend. The Cognizant Classic will mark the last full-field ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, since it’s only a week before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the field isn’t very strong.
The field will feature Rory McIlroy and only 19 of the top 50 world’s best golfers. The Cognizant Classic will be offering up a $9 million purse. The winner is set to take home a standard 18% for a total of $1.62 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Cognizant Classic prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount ($)
|1
|18%
|1,620,000
|2
|10.90%
|981,000
|3
|6.90%
|621,000
|4
|4.90%
|441,000
|5
|4.10%
|369,000
|6
|3.63%
|326,250
|7
|3.38%
|303,750
|8
|3.13%
|281,250
|9
|2.93%
|263,250
|10
|2.73%
|245,250
|11
|2.53%
|227,250
|12
|2.33%
|209,250
|13
|2.13%
|191,250
|14
|1.93%
|173,250
|15
|1.83%
|164,250
|16
|1.73%
|155,250
|17
|1.63%
|146,250
|18
|1.53%
|137,250
|19
|1.43%
|128,250
|20
|1.33%
|119,250
|21
|1.23%
|110,250
|22
|1.13%
|101,250
|23
|1.05%
|94,050
|24
|0.97%
|86,850
|25
|0.89%
|79,650
|26
|0.81%
|72,450
|27
|0.78%
|69,750
|28
|0.75%
|67,050
|29
|0.72%
|64,350
|30
|0.69%
|61,650
|31
|0.66%
|58,950
|32
|0.63%
|56,250
|33
|0.60%
|53,550
|34
|0.57%
|51,300
|35
|0.55%
|49,050
|36
|0.52%
|46,800
|37
|0.50%
|44,550
|38
|0.48%
|42,750
|39
|0.46%
|40,950
|40
|0.44%
|39,150
|41
|0.42%
|37,350
|42
|0.40%
|35,550
|43
|0.38%
|33,750
|44
|0.36%
|31,950
|45
|0.34%
|30,150
|46
|0.32%
|28,350
|47
|0.30%
|26,550
|48
|0.28%
|25,110
|49
|0.27%
|23,850
|50
|0.26%
|23,130
|51
|0.25%
|22,590
|52
|0.25%
|22,050
|53
|0.24%
|21,690
|54
|0.24%
|21,330
|55
|0.24%
|21,150
|56
|0.23%
|20,970
|57
|0.23%
|20,790
|58
|0.23%
|20,610
|59
|0.23%
|20,430
|60
|0.23%
|20,250
|61
|0.22%
|20,070
|62
|0.22%
|19,890
|63
|0.22%
|19,710
|64
|0.22%
|19,530
|65
|0.22%
|19,350
|Total
|9,000,000
Cognizant Classic Purse Increases By 7% in 2024
Despite being scheduled before a signature event, the Cognziant Classic is a regular stop on the Tour that draws a decently sized purse. In 2024, the Cognizant Classic purse has increased 7% since last year.
Since 2021, the purse size at the Cognizant Classic has seen a significant boost. The purse has grown $2 million in the last three years for a total increase of 28.5% during that span.
Check out the table below to view Cognizant Classic purses and winners since 1972.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Cognizant Classic
|2024
|TBD
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|The Honda Classic
|2023
|Chris Kirk
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2022
|Sepp Straka
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2021
|Matt Jones
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|2020
|Im Sung-jae
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|2019
|Keith Mitchell
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2018
|Justin Thomas
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2017
|Rickie Fowler
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2016
|Adam Scott
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2015
|Pádraig Harrington (2)
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2014
|Russell Henley
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2013
|Michael Thompson
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2011
|Rory Sabbatini
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2010
|Camilo Villegas
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2009
|Yang Yong-eun
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2008
|Ernie Els
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2007
|Mark Wilson
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2006
|Luke Donald
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2005
|Pádraig Harrington
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2003
|Justin Leonard
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2002
|Matt Kuchar
|3,500,000
|630,000
|Honda Classic
|2001
|Jesper Parnevik
|3,200,000
|576,000
|2000
|Dudley Hart
|2,900,000
|522,000
|1999
|Vijay Singh
|2,600,000
|468,000
|1998
|Mark Calcavecchia (2)
|1,800,000
|324,000
|1997
|Stuart Appleby
|1,500,000
|270,000
|1996
|Tim Herron
|1,300,000
|234,000
|1995
|Mark O’Meara
|1,200,000
|216,000
|1994
|Nick Price
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1993
|Fred Couples
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1992
|Corey Pavin
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1991
|Steve Pate
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1990
|John Huston
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1989
|Blaine McCallister
|800,000
|144,000
|1988
|Joey Sindelar
|700,000
|126,000
|1987
|Mark Calcavecchia
|600,000
|108,000
|1986
|Kenny Knox
|500,000
|90,000
|1985
|Curtis Strange
|500,000
|90,000
|1984
|Bruce Lietzke
|500,000
|90,000
|Honda Inverrary Classic
|1983
|Johnny Miller (2)
|400,000
|72,000
|1982
|Hale Irwin
|400,000
|72,000
|American Motors Inverrary Classic
|1981
|Tom Kite
|300,000
|54,000
|Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic
|1980
|Johnny Miller
|300,000
|54,000
|1979
|Larry Nelson
|300,000
|54,000
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|250,000
|50,000
|1977
|Jack Nicklaus
|250,000
|50,000
|1976: No tournament
|1975
|Bob Murphy
|260,000
|52,000
|1974
|Leonard Thompson
|260,000
|52,000
|Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic
|1973
|Lee Trevino
|260,000
|52,000
|Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic
|1972
|Tom Weiskopf
|260,000
|52,000