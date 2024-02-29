The Florida Swing begins in Palm Beach Gardens with the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The purse is valued at $9 million, a 7% increase compared to last year. Learn more about the Cognizant Classic 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

For the fourth year in a row, the Cognizant Classic purse has increased. The prize money has been steadily rising since 2021 and now the tournament will be offering a whopping $9 million purse. The total value of the purse is up 7% year-over-year and the winner’s share will be an all-time high at $1.62 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Cognizant Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.

Cognizant Classic 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The newly named Cognizant Classic will be teeing off at the PGA National this weekend. The Cognizant Classic will mark the last full-field ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, since it’s only a week before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the field isn’t very strong.

The field will feature Rory McIlroy and only 19 of the top 50 world’s best golfers. The Cognizant Classic will be offering up a $9 million purse. The winner is set to take home a standard 18% for a total of $1.62 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Cognizant Classic prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Pos. Pct. Amount ($) 1 18% 1,620,000 2 10.90% 981,000 3 6.90% 621,000 4 4.90% 441,000 5 4.10% 369,000 6 3.63% 326,250 7 3.38% 303,750 8 3.13% 281,250 9 2.93% 263,250 10 2.73% 245,250 11 2.53% 227,250 12 2.33% 209,250 13 2.13% 191,250 14 1.93% 173,250 15 1.83% 164,250 16 1.73% 155,250 17 1.63% 146,250 18 1.53% 137,250 19 1.43% 128,250 20 1.33% 119,250 21 1.23% 110,250 22 1.13% 101,250 23 1.05% 94,050 24 0.97% 86,850 25 0.89% 79,650 26 0.81% 72,450 27 0.78% 69,750 28 0.75% 67,050 29 0.72% 64,350 30 0.69% 61,650 31 0.66% 58,950 32 0.63% 56,250 33 0.60% 53,550 34 0.57% 51,300 35 0.55% 49,050 36 0.52% 46,800 37 0.50% 44,550 38 0.48% 42,750 39 0.46% 40,950 40 0.44% 39,150 41 0.42% 37,350 42 0.40% 35,550 43 0.38% 33,750 44 0.36% 31,950 45 0.34% 30,150 46 0.32% 28,350 47 0.30% 26,550 48 0.28% 25,110 49 0.27% 23,850 50 0.26% 23,130 51 0.25% 22,590 52 0.25% 22,050 53 0.24% 21,690 54 0.24% 21,330 55 0.24% 21,150 56 0.23% 20,970 57 0.23% 20,790 58 0.23% 20,610 59 0.23% 20,430 60 0.23% 20,250 61 0.22% 20,070 62 0.22% 19,890 63 0.22% 19,710 64 0.22% 19,530 65 0.22% 19,350 Total 9,000,000

Cognizant Classic Purse Increases By 7% in 2024

Despite being scheduled before a signature event, the Cognziant Classic is a regular stop on the Tour that draws a decently sized purse. In 2024, the Cognizant Classic purse has increased 7% since last year.

Since 2021, the purse size at the Cognizant Classic has seen a significant boost. The purse has grown $2 million in the last three years for a total increase of 28.5% during that span.

Check out the table below to view Cognizant Classic purses and winners since 1972.

Year Winner Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) Cognizant Classic 2024 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000 The Honda Classic 2023 Chris Kirk 8,400,000 1,512,000 2022 Sepp Straka 8,000,000 1,440,000 2021 Matt Jones 7,000,000 1,260,000 2020 Im Sung-jae 7,000,000 1,260,000 2019 Keith Mitchell 6,800,000 1,224,000 2018 Justin Thomas 6,600,000 1,188,000 2017 Rickie Fowler 6,400,000 1,152,000 2016 Adam Scott 6,100,000 1,098,000 2015 Pádraig Harrington (2) 6,100,000 1,098,000 2014 Russell Henley 6,000,000 1,080,000 2013 Michael Thompson 6,000,000 1,080,000 2012 Rory McIlroy 5,700,000 1,026,000 2011 Rory Sabbatini 5,700,000 1,026,000 2010 Camilo Villegas 5,600,000 1,008,000 2009 Yang Yong-eun 5,600,000 1,008,000 2008 Ernie Els 5,500,000 990,000 2007 Mark Wilson 5,500,000 990,000 2006 Luke Donald 5,500,000 990,000 2005 Pádraig Harrington 5,500,000 990,000 2004 Todd Hamilton 5,000,000 900,000 2003 Justin Leonard 5,000,000 900,000 2002 Matt Kuchar 3,500,000 630,000 Honda Classic 2001 Jesper Parnevik 3,200,000 576,000 2000 Dudley Hart 2,900,000 522,000 1999 Vijay Singh 2,600,000 468,000 1998 Mark Calcavecchia (2) 1,800,000 324,000 1997 Stuart Appleby 1,500,000 270,000 1996 Tim Herron 1,300,000 234,000 1995 Mark O’Meara 1,200,000 216,000 1994 Nick Price 1,100,000 198,000 1993 Fred Couples 1,100,000 198,000 1992 Corey Pavin 1,100,000 198,000 1991 Steve Pate 1,000,000 180,000 1990 John Huston 1,000,000 180,000 1989 Blaine McCallister 800,000 144,000 1988 Joey Sindelar 700,000 126,000 1987 Mark Calcavecchia 600,000 108,000 1986 Kenny Knox 500,000 90,000 1985 Curtis Strange 500,000 90,000 1984 Bruce Lietzke 500,000 90,000 Honda Inverrary Classic 1983 Johnny Miller (2) 400,000 72,000 1982 Hale Irwin 400,000 72,000 American Motors Inverrary Classic 1981 Tom Kite 300,000 54,000 Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic 1980 Johnny Miller 300,000 54,000 1979 Larry Nelson 300,000 54,000 1978 Jack Nicklaus (2) 250,000 50,000 1977 Jack Nicklaus 250,000 50,000 1976: No tournament 1975 Bob Murphy 260,000 52,000 1974 Leonard Thompson 260,000 52,000 Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic 1973 Lee Trevino 260,000 52,000 Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic 1972 Tom Weiskopf 260,000 52,000