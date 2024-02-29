Cognizant Classic 2024 Scorecard For PGA National

The PGA Tour officially begins the Florida Swing this weekend with the newly named Cognizant Classic. While the tournament was previously known as the Honda Classic, the event remains the same and will be hosted at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the PGA National course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

Cognizant Classic 2024 Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 35, 3,532 Yards

Par 35, 3,532 Yards Back 9: Par 35, 3,615 yards

Par 35, 3,615 yards Total: Par 71, 7,147 yards

Since 2007, the Cognizant Classic has been played at the PGA National. The course is a par-70 that stretches 7,125 yards. PGA National was designed by Tom and George Dazio in 1981 and features bermudagrass greens. Jack Nicklaus also helped with the course renovations in 2002, 2014, and 2018.

The PGA National golf course will feature some of the biggest putting surfaces on the Tour in terms of average green size. Despite being one of the shortest courses on the Tour, it presents its difficulties in several different ways, including water hazards in play on 15 of the 18 holes.

This year the course has been lengthened by a few yards, changing hole No.10 to a par-5.

3 Holes To Watch At The Cognizant Classic

Hole 6 — Par 4, 479 yards

Hole 14 — Par 4, 465 yards

Hole 5— Par 3, 217 yards

Cognizant Classic Scorecard

The PGA National has been one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour. Historically, 61% of approach shots have been from 125 to 175 yards which means golfers will need to be strong with their irons this weekend.

The most important stats to watch this weekend include Strokes Gained: approach and putting. They are the most correlated with shots gained: total.

From course stats last year, some of the hardest holes on the course include Hole 5, 6, and 14 which have averaged higher scores than any other hole.

Check out the complete Cognizant Classic scorecard.

Hole Par Yardage 1 4 365 2 4 464 3 5 538 4 4 395 5 3 217 6 4 479 7 3 226 8 4 427 9 4 421 Par 35 3,532 10 530 11 4 450 12 4 438 13 4 388 14 4 465 15 3 179 16 4 434 17 3 175 18 5 556 Par 35 3,615 Total 71 7,147