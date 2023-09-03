College football kicked off in earnest on Saturday.

As usual, several season-openers were mismatches, but at least the underdogs received a nice payday for their athletic departments.

Here are some sights, sounds and emotions from campus stadiums coast to coast.

It’s time to jig, because …

COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK. ITS GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/QiPv7ePMKl — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 2, 2023

Enter the season of college football traditions …

It’s not college football season until Virginia Tech runs out to Enter Sandman 🔥 Chills. (via @accnetwork)pic.twitter.com/T6HTxXjDXD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 3, 2023

Stand and wave for those in need …

The Kinnick Wave is the best tradition in college football if not all of sports. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q3KpkwAi6X — JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) September 2, 2023

Ypsilanti kind …

“He’s a brother to me. I just couldn’t let him walk away from something that he’s built here.” Eastern Michigan’s RT Brian Dooley surprised LT Zack Conti with a gift of a lifetime, a football scholarship 👏 (via @JenLada) pic.twitter.com/4Q0o1E0zpy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 2, 2023

The Big House is filled again …

College football is back! Awesome atmosphere in the Big House vs. East Carolina. pic.twitter.com/TvMN1trjPB — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) September 2, 2023

Three hundred and nine and counting …

One of the greatest traditions in college football. 〽️ Today marks the 309th consecutive game with over 100k fans at the Big House! Thanks to our incredible fans for your continued participation in college football’s all-time record for home crowd attendance. pic.twitter.com/Wvm5MZU6uZ — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) September 2, 2023

Answering his critics, in a big way …

The whole world shamed Travis Hunter for picking Jackson State on NSD, claiming he, “Ran away from competition… and got the bag” ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? • 11 Receptions

• 119 Yards

• Pass Deflection + Interception

• Well Over 100+ Snaps Played pic.twitter.com/ZW5ZRavQ6c — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 2, 2023

After playing 129 total snaps, how did he have this much post-game energy …

Travis Hunter was HYPED after Colorado’s win vs TCU 🦬🎉 (via paul.morisette IG) pic.twitter.com/D1LTsUO1Qy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

Introducing Mr. Sanders. Already a Heisman candidate? …

Shedeur Sanders taking in the moment after he just lit the college football world on fire with a 510-yard, four touchdown performance in his debut with Colorado pic.twitter.com/QWnSHPM19U — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 2, 2023

Coach Prime’s son compiled a season’s worth of stats – in his first Colorado start …

Shedeur Sanders in his FIRST game ever as a Colorado Buffalo: • 38/47 (80%)

• 510 passing yards (school record)

• 4 passing TD’s

• 0 INT’s

• 140.25 passer rating

• Upset win over No.17 TCU Sanders is currently on pace for over 6,000 YARDS passing (a college football… pic.twitter.com/bO62r9YTTC — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 2, 2023

Play of the day? …

This might be the greatest 4th down conversion I’ve ever seen! 🔥🤣 I love college football!!! #BostonCollege pic.twitter.com/SuUqvPtBAT — FOLLOW: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 2, 2023

Catch of the day? …

This catch by Texas State’s Joey Hobert 😯 (via @TXSTATEFOOTBALL) pic.twitter.com/r1A169ElGC — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 3, 2023

Sneaky cool …

This is one of the cleanest onside kicks I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/6jdAe502UK — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) September 3, 2023

More, more, more mayo, please …

bruh pic.twitter.com/JTxQwseQoK — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2023

What if someone trips? …

🏟 The Alabama Walk of Champions is the best in college football… 🐘🅰️ pic.twitter.com/dHO5V7wb8E — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) September 2, 2023

“Ducking tired,” that is funny …

Puddles is ducking tired 😂🐥 pic.twitter.com/dlJpn4Smdt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

It’s never over ‘til it’s over, right? …

The last two plays of Virginia State – Norfolk State. THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL!!! pic.twitter.com/xvvEiJEwmC — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) September 2, 2023

Early repeat Heisman moves? …

Caleb Williams is playing a different game than every other QB in college football. pic.twitter.com/xW6706d0eD — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 3, 2023

The wonders of Week 1 in college football …

“Man I can’t wait to watch an exciting day of college football” pic.twitter.com/zZ4HyDoUs5 — Josh🎄 (@DannyClears) September 2, 2023

The reality of college football’s non-conference schedule …

Fresno State won today… in more ways than one 😏💸💰 pic.twitter.com/0R1pPI6TCt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Sneak peak ahead to next season. The Pac-2? …

As it stands now, here is what Power 5 College Football will look like in 2024👀https://t.co/7MyGYxHIju pic.twitter.com/K41ciVLV0j — On3 (@On3sports) September 1, 2023