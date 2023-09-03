College Football News and Rumors

College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts To Sights, Sounds, Emotions Of Season’s 1st Full Saturday

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Travis hunter is turning into star for colorado (1)

College football kicked off in earnest on Saturday.

As usual, several season-openers were mismatches, but at least the underdogs received a nice payday for their athletic departments.

Here are some sights, sounds and emotions from campus stadiums coast to coast.

It’s time to jig, because …

Enter the season of college football traditions …

Stand and wave for those in need …

Ypsilanti kind …

The Big House is filled again …

Three hundred and nine and counting …

Answering his critics, in a big way …

After playing 129 total snaps, how did he have this much post-game energy …

Introducing Mr. Sanders. Already a Heisman candidate? …

Coach Prime’s son compiled a season’s worth of stats – in his first Colorado start …

Play of the day? …

Catch of the day? …

Sneaky cool …

More, more, more mayo, please …

What if someone trips? …

“Ducking tired,” that is funny …

It’s never over ‘til it’s over, right? …

Early repeat Heisman moves? …

The wonders of Week 1 in college football …

The reality of college football’s non-conference schedule …

Sneak peak ahead to next season. The Pac-2? …

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
msu vs cmu in season opener (1)

College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts To Michigan State’s Season-Opening Victory Over Central Michigan At Spartan Stadium

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 1 2023
College Football News and Rumors
minnesota nebraska college football (1)
College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts to Minnesota’s Season-Opening, Last-Second Victory Over Nebraska
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 1 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Notre Dame vs. Navy Attendance: 40,000 Americans Traveled To Ireland
Notre Dame vs. Navy Attendance: 40,000 Americans Traveled To Ireland
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 28 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Syndication: Online Athens
College Football 2023: Georgia, Alabama Possess Top 2 Odds To Claim National Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 29 2023
College Football News and Rumors
kris jenkins a freak for michigan (2)
Michigan Football 2023: Highly-Ranked Wolverines Set To Unleash 2 ‘Freaks,’ DL Kris Jenkins, QB/KR Alex Orji
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 16 2023
College Football News and Rumors
terrell owens
Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Buffs Practice This Week
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 15 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Arland Bruce IV bet on games (1)
US Sports Betting 2023: Charged Ex-Iowa WR Arland Bruce IV Busts 2022 Bet With Late Touchdown
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top