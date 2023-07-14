Northwestern is going with a coordinator who only has FCS Experience to lead the program

Northwestern University is reportedly set to name David Braun as its interim head coach for the upcoming 2023 college football season. Multiple media reports indicate that Braun, who joined the Northwestern staff as defensive coordinator in January, will assume a larger role following the dismissal of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was suspended and then ultimately fired following an investigation into hazing allegations within the Wildcats’ program.

Northwestern has elevated DC David Braun to be their Interim Head Coach for the 2023 season, per @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/MDTGxlAbYG — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 13, 2023

Braun Has Zero FBS Experience

Prior to his time at Northwestern, Braun served as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State for four seasons. During his tenure, he helped the Bison win FCS national titles in 2019 and 2021 and was recognized as the FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2021. Although Braun has no prior coaching experience at the FBS level, he has held coaching positions at various schools, including Northern Iowa, UC Davis, Winona State, and Culver-Stockton.

As interim head coach, Braun will be tasked with keeping the Northwestern roster intact as the season approaches. While the transfer portal windows are closed, the firing of a coach typically triggers a 30-day transfer window for affected players. So far, no Northwestern players have entered the transfer portal, but some recruits have retracted their verbal commitments.

Reports suggest that Northwestern intends to retain Fitzgerald’s assistant coaches and other staff members for the 2023 season. Preseason practice is scheduled to begin in August, with the Wildcats opening their season against Rutgers on September 3.

Braun’s appointment as interim head coach comes after Fitzgerald’s firing by school president Michael Schill. Initially, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks, but Schill reversed the decision and terminated Fitzgerald’s contract following the release of details regarding alleged hazing within the football program. An external law firm conducted an investigation into the allegations after Northwestern received an anonymous complaint.

The Investigation Findings Are Still Peculiar

The investigation did not find sufficient evidence to suggest that Fitzgerald or his coaching staff were aware of the hazing incidents. However, it concluded that there were significant opportunities for the coaches to have discovered and reported the conduct. Northwestern released a summary report of the investigation, providing few details.

Following the release of the summary report, an anonymous former Northwestern player described the alleged hazing acts to The Daily Northwestern. The player characterized the behavior as “vile and inhumane” and claimed that Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing and even encouraged it.

President Schill cited the responsibility of the head coach in creating and maintaining the team’s culture as the reason for Fitzgerald’s firing. He stated that the hazing was widespread and not a secret within the program, providing Fitzgerald with an opportunity to address the issue. Fitzgerald, in a statement to ESPN, expressed surprise at his firing, claiming unawareness of the alleged incidents and asserting his intention to protect his rights in accordance with the law.