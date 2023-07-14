NCAAF

College Football: Northwestern Tabs DC David Braun as Interim Head Coach

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
cksftchzip1frea9z7ia

Northwestern is going with a coordinator who only has FCS Experience to lead the program

Northwestern University is reportedly set to name David Braun as its interim head coach for the upcoming 2023 college football season. Multiple media reports indicate that Braun, who joined the Northwestern staff as defensive coordinator in January, will assume a larger role following the dismissal of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was suspended and then ultimately fired following an investigation into hazing allegations within the Wildcats’ program.

Braun Has Zero FBS Experience

Prior to his time at Northwestern, Braun served as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State for four seasons. During his tenure, he helped the Bison win FCS national titles in 2019 and 2021 and was recognized as the FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2021. Although Braun has no prior coaching experience at the FBS level, he has held coaching positions at various schools, including Northern Iowa, UC Davis, Winona State, and Culver-Stockton.

As interim head coach, Braun will be tasked with keeping the Northwestern roster intact as the season approaches. While the transfer portal windows are closed, the firing of a coach typically triggers a 30-day transfer window for affected players. So far, no Northwestern players have entered the transfer portal, but some recruits have retracted their verbal commitments.

Reports suggest that Northwestern intends to retain Fitzgerald’s assistant coaches and other staff members for the 2023 season. Preseason practice is scheduled to begin in August, with the Wildcats opening their season against Rutgers on September 3.

Braun’s appointment as interim head coach comes after Fitzgerald’s firing by school president Michael Schill. Initially, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks, but Schill reversed the decision and terminated Fitzgerald’s contract following the release of details regarding alleged hazing within the football program. An external law firm conducted an investigation into the allegations after Northwestern received an anonymous complaint.

The Investigation Findings Are Still Peculiar

The investigation did not find sufficient evidence to suggest that Fitzgerald or his coaching staff were aware of the hazing incidents. However, it concluded that there were significant opportunities for the coaches to have discovered and reported the conduct. Northwestern released a summary report of the investigation, providing few details.

Following the release of the summary report, an anonymous former Northwestern player described the alleged hazing acts to The Daily Northwestern. The player characterized the behavior as “vile and inhumane” and claimed that Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing and even encouraged it.

President Schill cited the responsibility of the head coach in creating and maintaining the team’s culture as the reason for Fitzgerald’s firing. He stated that the hazing was widespread and not a secret within the program, providing Fitzgerald with an opportunity to address the issue. Fitzgerald, in a statement to ESPN, expressed surprise at his firing, claiming unawareness of the alleged incidents and asserting his intention to protect his rights in accordance with the law.

Topics  
College Football Featured Featured Story Features NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
caleb williams heisman pose

Heisman Trophy 2023 Odds, Favorites, & Contenders: Will Caleb Williams Be The First Repeat Winner Since 1975?

Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
NCAAF
AP22269180265851
College Football Conference Realignment Guide 2023: Key Additions, Departures, Structure, & Bowl Games
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 10 2023
NCAAF
Fz7Q7Z0WAAIgBBx
LOOK: Houston Cougars Football Announces Major Stadium Upgrades Prior to Joining Big12 Conference
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 10 2023
NCAAF
Heinrich-1
Georgia Lands 2024 Star TE Colton Heinreich
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
NCAAF
kadyn proctor
Alabama Football: 3 Impactful Crimson Tide Freshmen to Follow During Spring Practice – Caleb Downs, Jadyn Proctor & Justice Haynes
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 24 2023
NCAAF
jim harbaugh 3
Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Salary, Net Worth, and Contract
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 19 2023
NCAAF
Georgia Makes Kirby Smart the Highest-Paid College Football Coach Ever
Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Salary, Net Worth, and Contract
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top