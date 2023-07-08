Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has been suspended for two weeks without pay and will have to undergo anti-hazing training after an internal investigation revealed some concerning problems. Find out what Fitzgerald was suspended for, his comments on the incident, and whether or not the Northwestern football coach would leave his alma mater.

Pat Fitzgerald, the beloved head coach of the Northwestern University football program, has found himself in a troubling situation. A recently released executive summary by the university revealed that an internal investigation uncovered a hazing problem within the team.

As a result, Fitzgerald has been suspended for two weeks without pay and will undergo anti-hazing training, along with his coaching staff and all student-athletes in the football program.

Additionally, all practices at “Camp Kenosha” in Wisconsin will be halted, and an independent individual will monitor the program moving forward.

Northwestern has suspended Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks without pay, effective immediately, following an investigation into hazing within the program. The investigation didn’t determine if coaches knew, but said there were chances to discover it. Camp Kenosha also discontinued. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 7, 2023

Fitzgerald Comments on Incident

Expressing his disappointment, Fitzgerald stated that he was unaware of the alleged incidents but had spoken to university officials, who informed him of the suspension.

University officials believed that the coaching staff should have been aware of and reported the hazing conduct, leading to the suspension of the head coach.

The timing of the suspension is somewhat fortuitous for Fitzgerald, as it coincides with the period when most college coaches take vacations due to NCAA rules prohibiting contact with recruits. Furthermore, it precedes the conference media days and the summer practice schedule.

Northwestern has had two consecutive poor seasons, following their representation of the Big Ten West Division in the 2020 COVID-shortened season. The team’s combined record in 2021 and 2022 was 4-20. This has led some to speculate whether Fitzgerald’s tenure at his alma mater has reached its limit.

With 17 seasons under his belt, Fitzgerald is the second longest-tenured coach in the conference, trailing only Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

Would Fitzgerald Leave his Alma Mater?

There is speculation about whether Fitzgerald may be ready to move on. He has had opportunities to coach at more prestigious college football programs and has even been linked to past NFL jobs. However, Fitzgerald has always remained loyal to Northwestern.

While the recent treatment by school officials and the hazing incidents may cause him to reflect on coaching at a university with better resources and a stronger winning tradition, it is unlikely that school officials would consider parting ways with their beloved coach, who has been a cornerstone of the program.

Fitzgerald is currently in the third year of a 10-year contract extension signed after Northwestern’s successful 2020 season. If any separation were to occur, it would most likely be Fitzgerald exploring new opportunities elsewhere rather than Northwestern deciding to move on from their football program’s favorite son.