College Football Transfer Portal 2023: Ex-Nebraska, Texas QB Casey Thompson Seeks Another Fresh Start

Jeff Hawkins
Nebraska appears to have settled on a quarterback and Casey Thompson didn’t like the choice. 

The former No. 16 dual-threat QB during the 2018 recruiting cycle, announced Friday he has entered the college football transfer portal. He seeks to join his third program after losing his starting role to Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims during the Cornhuskers’ spring practices.

Thompson started 10 games for the Cornhuskers last season, throwing for 2,407 yards. The 6-foot, 195-pound rising senior placed 11th in the nation after averaging 8.8 passing yards per game. 

Thompson’s stay in Lincoln, Nebraska, lasted just one campaign. He arrived last offseason after appearing in 19 games with Texas, including 10 starts. His career highlight included a five-touchdown performance against Oklahoma during the 2021 Red River Showdown.  

It was a late decision for Thompson. The transfer portal closes on Sunday, but players do not need to have a destination finalized by the deadline. 

 Thompson could hand in the SEC. CBS Sports reported Florida and Auburn are possible landing sports. 

Gators coach Billy Napier already brought in former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz and ex-Ohio State QB Jack Miller III, but remains on the lookout to improve the room’s depth. 

“Yeah, I think that process is underway to some degree,” Napier told 247Sports.com. “I think we’ll know more pretty soon. That’s what I would say in that regard. Yes, we anticipate adding a player to our team at that position.”

Tyler Buchner Joins Crowded Alabama QB Room

Two days after entering the transfer portal, it didn’t take long for quarterback Tyler Buchner to find a new home.

Buchner on Thursday announced he committed to Alabama and his former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. He will be given a chance to replace Bryce Young, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Draft.

The former Notre Dame signal-caller explained his decision in a tweet:

“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what has happened today,” Buchner wrote. “I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. I know this is the best decision for my future, and I can’t wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin the next step of my football journey.”

Buchner, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, likely will compete against Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson for the starting role. The Crimson Tide now have five scholarship QBs.

Taylor Upshaw Ends Short Stay With Colorado 

Taylor Upshaw’s stay with Colorado lasted about four months. 

The former Michigan defensive lineman joined the program in January, but re-entered the transfer portal following spring workouts, according to On3.com. Upshaw and offensive lineman Jakey Wiley are the latest to leave. 

Wiley appeared in 30 games with the Buffaloes, including 22 starts.  

Since Deion Sanders was named as coach, more than 50 players have departed the program.

College Football News and Rumors Colorado Buffaloes Nebraska Cornhuskers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Texas Longhorns
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
