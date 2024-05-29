Son of Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Files for Bankruptcy

Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo Sanders, has filed for bankruptcy in an apparent attempt to avoid liability for a nearly $12 million judgment from a Texas court. The judgment stems from a 2015 incident in which Shilo, now a defensive back on the Colorado football team coached by his father, was accused of assaulting John Darjean, a security guard at Focus Academies in Dallas.

Shilo’s Assualt Incident in High School

The incident occurred when Shilo, then in high school, was placed on in-school suspension for violating the school’s no-phone policy. According to court documents revealed by Colorado outlet Westword, Shilo called his mother, Pilar Sanders, during the suspension. Deion Sanders, the CEO of Focus Academies and the head coach of Triple A Academy, the high school Shilo attended, was reportedly informed about the situation through an assistant coach in Darjean’s office.

Deion requested that Darjean confiscate the phone from Shilo. “You’re my brother in Christ; I need you to go get the phone…as soon as you get the phone from him, give me a callback,” Deion reportedly told Darjean, according to a court filing. When Darjean attempted to take the phone, Shilo allegedly elbowed him in the chest, knocking him to the ground.

Darjean claimed in a 2016 lawsuit that the alleged assault left him with severe and permanent injuries, including a broken neck, cervical spine damage, permanent neurological injuries, and irreversible incontinence. The case went to trial in 2022, but Shilo did not attend the court proceedings. The court ruled that Shilo had committed assault and battery and ordered him to pay Darjean $11.89 million.

Shilo Sanders beat a HS school security guard so badly that his neck was broken & he became permanently incontinent (details below). Sanders lost the lawsuit filed for that beating in 2016 and was ordered to pay $11.89 million in damages to his victim. Sanders made a… https://t.co/bwVApqU8mU pic.twitter.com/iSS7nT4iom — Mark Schipper – 5th Down CFB (@5thDownCFB) May 24, 2024

“The Court finds that Shilo Sanders’ actions were the proximate cause of John Darjean’s injuries/damages,” the judgment said in 2022, according to USA Today.

“The Court further finds that Shio Sanders’ actions were a substantial factor in bringing about the physical and mental injuries sustained by John Darjean, without which such injuries and damages would not have occurred.”

Shilo Files For Bankruptcy in Light of Judgement

The judgment has led Shilo to file for bankruptcy, a move seen as an effort to avoid substantial financial liability. This development adds another layer of complexity to the Sanders family narrative, with Shilo now grappling with significant legal and economic challenges.

Shilo filed for bankruptcy last October, disclosing only $320,000 in assets despite seemingly having had many lucrative NIL opportunities.

The situation has grown more complex, with Darjean accusing Shilo of shielding NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) income through Big 21, LLC, which Shilo owns. This accusation suggests that Shilo may be trying to protect his earnings from the financial judgment.

The situation highlights the enduring impact of the 2015 incident and its legal repercussions. It also brings into focus the broader issues surrounding accountability and the legal responsibilities of individuals, regardless of their background or connections. As Shilo continues his college football career under the guidance of his father, this legal battle serves as a stark reminder of the past actions that continue to influence his present and future.