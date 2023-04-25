College Football News and Rumors

College Football Transfer Portal 2023: Michigan’s Depth Takes A Big Hit After Losing 3 Contributors

Jeff Hawkins
michigan defenders enter transfer portal (1)

The Michigan Wolverines have experience, leadership and a top-rated quarterback as it attempts to capture a third-straight Big Ten championship. 

Depth, however, may now be a question mark. 

The Wolverines on Monday lost three key contributors to the college football transfer portal, safety R.J. Moten, wide receiver/special teams ace A.J. Henning and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.

Nikhai Hill-Green: ‘Last Year … Was A Strenuous Process’ 

Henning was the first to announce. Moten followed up in the afternoon. Then came Hill-Green’s decision. 

Moten was, perhaps, the most surprising.  

A former four-star recruit, Moten appeared in 29 games, including 15 starts, over the past three seasons.  

Henning was named the Wolverines’ 2022 Special Teams Players of the Year and was named an all-conference punt returner the past two seasons.  

One of his career highlights was scoring on a 14-yard reverse against Ohio State in 2021, propelling the Wolverines to their first win over the Buckeyes in eight matchups. 

Hill-Green’s output with the Wolverines didn’t seem to match his potential. As a sophomore in 2021, he started six games, but sat out all of last season with a soft-tissue injury.  

Rehabbing his way back, Hill-Green collected four tackles during the spring game and appeared poised to bolster the linebacking rotation.  

“Last year, man, it was a strenuous process,” Hill-Green said, as reported by the Detroit Free Press. “I feel great. I feel back to where I was.” 

Michigan Will Need To Replace Quality Depth

With J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and buoyed by consecutive trips to the college football final four, the Wolverines are expected to field one of the most stacked rosters in the country next season. 

That could have been a major reason for Monday’s three transfers. 

Moten, despite his experience, would have faced a challenge getting on the field in 2023. Rod Moore is likely entrenched at one safety spot and Makari Paige is expected to earn the other starting assignment. Behind them are rising underclassmen Koen Sabb and Zeke Berry, who displayed his skillset with an interception during the spring game. 

Henning earned a roll as a freshman, appearing in all six games during COVID-19 impacted campaign. The speedster, however, failed to carve a starting role during his three seasons in Ann Arbor. 

Henning could have felt pressure from former walk-on Peyton O’Leary, who starred during the spring game. Underclassmen Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons are expected to have expanded roles next season. 

Could the Wolverines dip into the portal to restore their depth in the receiving room? 

With Junior Colson set to enter his third season as a starter, Michael Barrett returning for a fifth season and the Wolverines adding Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann, Hill-Green decided to discover playing time elsewhere. 

Backup linebackers Jaydon Hood, Micah Pollard and Jimmy Rolder also look ready to contribute. 

Even with the losses, the Wolverines appear poised for a Big Ten 3-peat.

The Buckeyes are hoping their rival lost too much quality depth.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
