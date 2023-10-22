College Football News and Rumors

College Football Week 8: Twitter Reacts To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Results

Jeff Hawkins
Syndication: Lansing State Journal

No. 2 Michigan, which started 5-for-5 on first-quarter, third-down conversions, continued rolling up the score against its scandal-riddled, in-state rival.

Third-ranked Ohio State proved – again – No. 7 Penn State could be the nation’s most over-rated program.

No. 11 Alabama, which outscored No. 17 Tennessee, 27-0, in the second half, rallied from a 13-point deficit for the first time since 1998.

Did you see that spot No. 8 Texas received?

Twitter users responded Saturday to some of the unique sights, sounds and emotions of Week 8 of the college football season.

Let’s rev things up …

Opening kickoff with classic standup coach comedy …

A century of Memorial Stadium memories – and counting …

Smooth drive to the end zone for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who finished with 11 catches for 162 yards during the Buckeyes’ 20-12 victory over Penn State …

Saturday’s curious stats of the day …

Penn State’s coach remains in a fight against public relations reality …

Saturday’s history lesson …

Down 20-7 at halftime, Alabama made halftime adjustments and stood strong on defense, rallying for a 34-20 SEC victory and avenging last year’s loss to Tennessee …

Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em …

Showing off an NFL-caliber arm …

Blowing off the opposing mascot …

This third-down ball spot will be dissected for a long time. On fourth down, host Houston failed to make the line to gain and suffered a 31-24 loss to the No. 8 Longhorns …

Breaking news: Rutgers, believe it or not, became bowl eligible after trouncing host Indiana, 31-14 …

Shout out to Illinois State QB Destin Chance’s eight touchdown passes …

Here’s a precise special-teams effort, highlighted by Iowa’s Tory Taylor pinpointing the punt deep and Cooper DeJean downing it inside the 1-yard line …

Following Minnesota’s “entertainment-filled” 12-10 victory over No. 24 Iowa, the visiting Golden Gophers went bronze-pig crazy …

Halftime nature break …

Visiting Air Force displayed its namesake, executing a school-record 94-yard TD pass, helping to sink Navy during a 17-6 victory …

No. 6 Oklahoma’s defense came up big late, denying the game-tying 2-point conversion and securing a 31-29 victory over Central Florida, which is still trying to prove its Big 12 worthy …

With burst, Oregon’s Bucky Irving scampered for a 43-yard, third-quarter touchdown. Irving produced 180 total yards and three TDS in the No. 9 Ducks’ 38-24 victory over visiting Washington State …

Northwestern’s Jack Olsen executed a milky smooth celebration following one of his three field goals. The Wildcats’ offense, however, stalled out during a 17-9 loss to host Nebraska …

Happy 100th anniversary, former Owen Field …

Charlotte breaks through in the AAC …

The Badgers, who rallied to capture their first Big Ten win after trailing by more than 14 points since 2018, came through in the clutch …

Spartan (Or Wolverine) Stadium …

Michigan dominated Michigan State so thoroughly that all 74 players who traveled to East Lansing, Mich., played at least one snap. Completing a 49-0 thrashing, the Wolverines maintained possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy …

A 24-point underdog, Virginia upset No. 10 North Carolina, 31-27, securing the program’s first Top 10 win on the road …

Highlighting the No. 4 Seminoles’ three-TD fourth quarter, QB Jordan Travis completed a 21-yard scoring pass to Lawrance Toafili. The ‘Noles rebounded from a 10-0, first-quarter deficit to record a 38-20 victory over the No. 16 Blue Devils, who possess one of the nation’s top defenses …

QB Bryson Barnes, a former walk-on, scrambled for 26 yards with five seconds remaining to put No. 14 Utah in position to beat the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Cole Becker, a California native, converted the game-winning, 38-yard field goal as the Utes again slayed No. 18 Southern Cal, 34-32 …

Feeling L.A. low as Williams fell to 4-7 against Top 25 opponents …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
