No. 2 Michigan, which started 5-for-5 on first-quarter, third-down conversions, continued rolling up the score against its scandal-riddled, in-state rival.

Third-ranked Ohio State proved – again – No. 7 Penn State could be the nation’s most over-rated program.

No. 11 Alabama, which outscored No. 17 Tennessee, 27-0, in the second half, rallied from a 13-point deficit for the first time since 1998.

Did you see that spot No. 8 Texas received?

Twitter users responded Saturday to some of the unique sights, sounds and emotions of Week 8 of the college football season.

he’s doing his part pic.twitter.com/lmGGnlA8FW — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 21, 2023

Remembering Montana Tech’s Bob Green. By far the funniest coach in college football history. pic.twitter.com/GOaj7q2dPA — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) October 21, 2023

It’s a symbol of tradition, honor and the spirit of Nebraska. Today, we celebrate a century of Memorial Stadium and the greatest fans in college football that pass through these gates. pic.twitter.com/a5ODDIGChv — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) October 21, 2023

Smooth drive to the end zone for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who finished with 11 catches for 162 yards during the Buckeyes’ 20-12 victory over Penn State …

The final score didn’t sum up how badly Penn State played offensively today. • 1-16 on 3rd down (The 1 was in garbage time)

• 6 Offensive Yards in 2nd half, with 2:36 to go

• 6 Points before garbage time Zero halftime adjustments for the Nittany Lions today. pic.twitter.com/7KWpaeRSXe — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

Penn State’s coach remains in a fight against public relations reality …

James Franklin is now: ❌ 2-12 on the road vs Top 25 Teams

❌ 0-10 on the road vs Top 10 Teams

❌ 1-9 vs Ohio State

❌ 1-12 vs Top 5 Teams Will Penn State give him another 10-year extension for this? pic.twitter.com/IfVyUPlH65 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

College football used to look A LOT different 😭 pic.twitter.com/nHfnAi7UXL — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 21, 2023

Down 20-7 at halftime, Alabama made halftime adjustments and stood strong on defense, rallying for a 34-20 SEC victory and avenging last year’s loss to Tennessee …

STUFFED AGAIN @ AlabamaFTBL once again stands strong on 4th & short to force the turnover on downs pic.twitter.com/ZTlzJBFTw9 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 21, 2023

It’s about that time pic.twitter.com/h1sriXctOV — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 21, 2023

THIS WAS A DIME FROM EWERS 😤🎯@TexasFootball extends the lead 🤘 pic.twitter.com/CUEg41JVck — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Houston’s mascot really tried to give a fist bump to Quinn Ewers 😅 pic.twitter.com/e2G1XJeYTr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

This third-down ball spot will be dissected for a long time. On fourth down, host Houston failed to make the line to gain and suffered a 31-24 loss to the No. 8 Longhorns …

They marked the ball at the 9 1/2 yard line… UNBELIEVABLE. pic.twitter.com/1PFxpl7WIe — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

Breaking news: Rutgers, believe it or not, became bowl eligible after trouncing host Indiana, 31-14 …

Rutgers is 6-2 and already clinched Bowl Eligibility in Week 8. This is the first time Rutgers has been bowl eligible since 2014. Greg Schiano has things ROLLING again at Rutgers pic.twitter.com/uHS9DiVlaV — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

Shout out to Illinois State QB Destin Chance’s eight touchdown passes …

Congrats to Destin Chance on breaking the single game passing TD record! #FOE pic.twitter.com/7rhnk4SBLt — Illinois College Football (@IC_Football) October 21, 2023

Here’s a precise special-teams effort, highlighted by Iowa’s Tory Taylor pinpointing the punt deep and Cooper DeJean downing it inside the 1-yard line …

Iowa’s best offense pic.twitter.com/XtUQxD2vtT — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 21, 2023

Following Minnesota’s “entertainment-filled” 12-10 victory over No. 24 Iowa, the visiting Golden Gophers went bronze-pig crazy …

Floyd of Rosedale is all that is right with college football: Two teams of grown men losing their minds over possession of a bronze pig ♥️🏈🐷pic.twitter.com/hgGFiRbZZC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 21, 2023

Quick break from a great day of College Football! What a magnificent world we live in, incredible SunSet! pic.twitter.com/JGrOjyhhCB — Pete Najarian (@petenajarian) October 21, 2023

Visiting Air Force displayed its namesake, executing a school-record 94-yard TD pass, helping to sink Navy during a 17-6 victory …

AIR FORCE GOES THE DISTANCE! 94 yards to give @af_football the lead. 😤 pic.twitter.com/mmb1gVuuKo — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 21, 2023

No. 6 Oklahoma’s defense came up big late, denying the game-tying 2-point conversion and securing a 31-29 victory over Central Florida, which is still trying to prove its Big 12 worthy …

Oklahoma ESCAPES UCF at home on a failed 2-point conversion… Is Oklahoma a Top 5 team? pic.twitter.com/ppozXlo8Ud — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

With burst, Oregon’s Bucky Irving scampered for a 43-yard, third-quarter touchdown. Irving produced 180 total yards and three TDS in the No. 9 Ducks’ 38-24 victory over visiting Washington State …

BUCKYYYYY!!! The @oregonfootball RB takes it 43 yards to the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/gLBzIvzQ4w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Northwestern’s Jack Olsen executed a milky smooth celebration following one of his three field goals. The Wildcats’ offense, however, stalled out during a 17-9 loss to host Nebraska …

Cow-milking celebration?????pic.twitter.com/Coq4SSuYAP — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) October 21, 2023

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the first game played at OU’s current stadium site, Owen Field, which was a 62-7 win over Washington University (Mo.). Owen Field is named after former Sooners head coach and athletics director Bennie Owen. OU owns a 418-90-16 record on Owen… pic.twitter.com/2IZma1z0nZ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 20, 2023

Charlotte breaks through in the AAC …

FINAL: Charlotte 10, East Carolina 7 First AAC victory for the 49ers ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/hTUT0xG9d0 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 21, 2023

The Badgers, who rallied to capture their first Big Ten win after trailing by more than 14 points since 2018, came through in the clutch …

Michigan dominated Michigan State so thoroughly that all 74 players who traveled to East Lansing, Mich., played at least one snap. Completing a 49-0 thrashing, the Wolverines maintained possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy …

Michigan celebrates with the Paul Bunyan trophy. pic.twitter.com/wFDMSHP7vI — Thomas Cook (@thomas_cook11) October 22, 2023

A 24-point underdog, Virginia upset No. 10 North Carolina, 31-27, securing the program’s first Top 10 win on the road …

💥Game changer alert! 💥 JACKSON COMES UP BIG WITH AN INT!! 😱😱 HOOS SECURE THE WIN!@UVAFootball | @CPISECURITY pic.twitter.com/uyGU880Qb5 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 22, 2023

Highlighting the No. 4 Seminoles’ three-TD fourth quarter, QB Jordan Travis completed a 21-yard scoring pass to Lawrance Toafili. The ‘Noles rebounded from a 10-0, first-quarter deficit to record a 38-20 victory over the No. 16 Blue Devils, who possess one of the nation’s top defenses …

QB Bryson Barnes, a former walk-on, scrambled for 26 yards with five seconds remaining to put No. 14 Utah in position to beat the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Cole Becker, a California native, converted the game-winning, 38-yard field goal as the Utes again slayed No. 18 Southern Cal, 34-32 …

Bryson Barnes out duels Caleb Williams 😳 Utah beats USC 34-32 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NU6lEeIN8W — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 22, 2023

Feeling L.A. low as Williams fell to 4-7 against Top 25 opponents …

Caleb Williams is full of emotion after the game pic.twitter.com/zaczFHzWxs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023