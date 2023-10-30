Members of the University of Colorado football team reported missing jewelry from the locker room after their recent match against UCLA. The game, which ended with UCLA defeating Colorado 28-16, took a somber note when the theft was discovered.

Jewelry Stolen From Rose Bowl Locker Rooms as Colorado Play UCLA

The exact specifics regarding the type and value of the stolen jewelry remain undisclosed. Yet, the gravity of the situation is evident from a video shared by Colorado safety, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.

The video featured several Buffaloes players discussing the theft, with one player lamenting over his newly acquired piece: “I had the jewelry box and everything. They took it off my jewelry box.” Silmon-Craig himself expressed dismay at the incident, highlighting the assumed safety within locker rooms with his post: “IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY.”

IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY😡 https://t.co/9dXq2qz5gK — Cam’Ron ”KILLA” Silmon🕺🏼 (@Young_Cam20) October 30, 2023

Police Investigation Underway in Stolen Jewelry Probe

Pasadena police are at the forefront of the investigation, with the UCLA athletic department confirming that a report was filed post the game. The department is working in coordination with Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado. Additionally, a spokesperson from Rose Bowl assured their full cooperation with the police in this matter.

The event unfolded at the backdrop of a bustling crowd, with over 71,000 spectators in attendance – marking it as the largest audience during Chip Kelly’s tenure as UCLA’s head coach. Addressing the incident, Kelly conveyed sympathy and expressed his belief that valuables should be safe anywhere.

Possible Security Solutions Moving Forward

Considering the events at the Rose Bowl and the recent spike in unfortunate occurrences around Pasadena, it becomes imperative for educational institutions, especially Power Five schools, to reassess their security measures.

Enhanced security protocols, the installation of advanced surveillance systems, and a dedicated security team for locker rooms during big games could be possible solutions to deter such incidents in the future. This would not only safeguard players’ belongings but also bolster the trust and confidence of teams visiting from other states.