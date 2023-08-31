Tennis News and Rumors

Comeback Kid: American Jennifer Brady Beats 24th Ranked Magda Linette

Wendi Oliveros
Jennifer Brady

Jennifer Brady rejoined the WTA tour in July 2023.

The UCLA star, 28, enjoyed career-best seasons in 2020 and 2021 before experiencing a series of injuries in her foot and knee that kept her away from the game for nearly two years.

Brady was a US Open semifinalist in 2020 and an Australian Open finalist in 2021; her world ranking was No. 13 at her peak.

The 2023 US Open is her first Grand Slam back on tour, and she finds herself in the third round.

She defeated 24th-ranked Magda Linette in a gutsy match where she jumped out to a big lead with a set and a break.

The powerful forehand was in full force trapping Linette behind the line and making her hit a lot of balls to get winners.

Then in the second set, Brady got a little tight, making more errors, and Linette began playing better.

A decisive third set was needed, and Brady gutted her way through when she seemed to get a little fatigued.

The fans were in her corner, and she occasionally egged them on to get more involved.

After winning the match point, Brady looked relieved to get through.


She admitted to feeling nervous and looking too far ahead when she built that decisive lead.

That is attributed to not much match play in recent years.

Brady has a challenging third-round match ahead.

She awaits the winner of the Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova match on Wednesday night.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
