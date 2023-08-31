Jennifer Brady rejoined the WTA tour in July 2023.

The UCLA star, 28, enjoyed career-best seasons in 2020 and 2021 before experiencing a series of injuries in her foot and knee that kept her away from the game for nearly two years.

A 2-year grueling comeback from numerous injuries culminates in the first Grand Slam win for Jennifer Brady 🇺🇸 since the French Open in 2021 Beats 24-seed Magda Linette 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 Could face the recently unretired Caroline Wozniacki next What a matchup that would be #USOpen pic.twitter.com/8pIgNeGVSU — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) August 31, 2023

Brady was a US Open semifinalist in 2020 and an Australian Open finalist in 2021; her world ranking was No. 13 at her peak.

The 2023 US Open is her first Grand Slam back on tour, and she finds herself in the third round.

She defeated 24th-ranked Magda Linette in a gutsy match where she jumped out to a big lead with a set and a break.

Jennifer Brady looking impressive through the first set! She leads Magda Linette. pic.twitter.com/ZAhQ0ORvPF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2023

The powerful forehand was in full force trapping Linette behind the line and making her hit a lot of balls to get winners.

Then in the second set, Brady got a little tight, making more errors, and Linette began playing better.

A decisive third set was needed, and Brady gutted her way through when she seemed to get a little fatigued.

The fans were in her corner, and she occasionally egged them on to get more involved.

I don’t think I had realized how much tennis missed Jennifer Brady’s specific brand of tennis. Conducting the crowd to perfection on Armstrong, she leads by a double break in the third.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/AZQ9leyZn7 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) August 31, 2023

After winning the match point, Brady looked relieved to get through.

Have a night, Jennifer Brady! The comeback continues! pic.twitter.com/kmdD7cS5Xr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2023



She admitted to feeling nervous and looking too far ahead when she built that decisive lead.

That is attributed to not much match play in recent years.

Brady has a challenging third-round match ahead.

She awaits the winner of the Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova match on Wednesday night.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023