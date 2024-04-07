Connecticut to face Purdue in 2024 March Madness Final

We now know the two teams in the 2024 March Madness Final on Monday. The University of Connecticut Huskies will face the University of Purdue Boilermakers. The Huskies and Boilermakers were both number one seeds. The Huskies won the East Region and the Boilermakers won the Midwest Region. Both March Madness National Semifinal games were played in front of 74, 720 spectators at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League.

Boilermakers beat North Carolina State

The Boilermakers defeated the North Carolina State Wolfpack 63-50 in the first of two semifinals. The Wolfpack made the Final Four even though they were the 11th seed out of the South Region. Purdue was led by center Zach Edey of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On Friday, Edey was named the Associated Press National Collegiate Athletic Association College Basketball Most Valuable Player for the second straight year. Then on Saturday, Edey led the Boilermakers to their first College Basketball Final Four appearance since 1969. When the Boilermakers went to the NCAA Final 55 years ago, the UCLA Bruins beat the Boilermakers 92-72 in the championship game.

In the 13-point win on Saturday, Edey, who had 20 points, was one of three Boilermaker players who reached double digits in scoring. The other two were guards Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer. Jones of Evanston, Illinois, had 14 points, and Loyer of Fort Wayne, Indiana had 11 points. Edey had a double-double as he added 12 rebounds. The Boilermakers won each half, as they outscored the Wolfpack 35-29 in the first half and 28-21 in the second half.

Huskies beat Alabama

The University of Connecticut Huskies beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide 86-72. The Huskies won the first half 44-40 and the second half 42-32. All Five Huskies starters reached double digits in scoring. Guard Stephon Castle of Covington, Georgia had 21 points, center Donovan Clingan of Bristol, Connecticut had 18 points, forward Alex Karaban of Southborough, Massachusetts had 14 points, guard Cam Spencer of Davidsonville, Maryland had 14 points and guard Tristen Newton of Pensacola, Florida had 12 points. The University of Connecticut have won five NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball titles in the past. They won in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023.