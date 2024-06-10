NHL News and Rumors

Corey Perry becomes first player to play in Stanley Cup Final with five teams

Jeremy Freeborn
Edmonton Oilers right winger Corey Perry of Peterborough, Ontario made National Hockey League history by becoming the first player ever to reach the Stanley Cup Finals with five different teams. He accomplished the feat on Saturday while playing for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-0 Oilers loss to the Florida Panthers. Perry had one shot on goal, two penalty minutes, was a -1 in 14 shifts and eight minutes and 45 seconds of ice time. Perry previously won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Dallas Stars in 2020, the Montreal Canadiens in 2021, and the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022.

2007 Stanley Cup Finals

Perry won his only Stanley Cup in his career 17 years ago as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators in five games. Perry had two goals and four assists for six points in the Stanley Cup Final. He was a +3 with 10 penalty minutes and 11 shots on goal. In the final game of the series, Perry had one goal and one assist for two points in a 6-2 Ducks win. He assisted on a Rob Niedermayer first period goal, and then closed out the scoring with three minutes left. It was the only Stanley Cup won in Ducks history.

2020 Stanley Cup Finals

In the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals in the Edmonton bubble, the Dallas Stars lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Perry had three goals for three points and was a +2 with six penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, and 13 shots on goal in the Stanley Cup Final. The game-winning goal came in game five of the series, a 3-2 Stars win over the Lightning. Perry scored from John Klingberg of Gothenburg, Sweden and Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario at 9:23 of double overtime.

2021 Stanley Cup Finals

In the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Perry had one goal for one point, and was a -4 with 18 penalty minutes and six shots on goal.

2022 Stanley Cup Finals

In the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, the Lightning lost in six games to the Colorado Avalanche. Perry had one goal and two assists for three points. He was a -1 with six penalty minutes, one power-play goal, and 11 shots on goal.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
