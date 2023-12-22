For the past few years, Tiger Woods has been dealing with multiple injuries keeping him from the game. His latest surgery came in April where he went under the knife for an ankle fusion. Less than seven months later, Woods made his comeback to golf at the Hero World Challenge.

While fans were happy to see the legend back on the course, every move he made was under the microscope. Earlier this month, rumors have been spreading that Woods’ partnership with Nike might be coming to an end.

Woods joined the Nike family at the age of 20 and has paid over $500 million over the course of their relationship. Nike’s partnership with Woods is one of the most iconic deals in sports history, with his first contract worth $40 million over five years in 1996, marking the largest golf endorsement deal at the time.

Tiger Woods Parting Ways With Nike

Earlier this month, a report from a podcast “No Laying Up” spoke about Woods and Nike’s deal. In 2013, Woods signed a 10-year contract extension with Nike worth $200 million. The deal is nearing the end and many believe that Woods is set to leave the company.

At the PNC Championship, Woods was spotted with the iconic swoosh logo on his clothing, however, his son Charlie wasn’t wearing the same attire. Charlie was in Greyson Clothiers while his dad was in the usual brand attire.

With Charlie not wearing the same brand, it sparked rumors that Tiger will be leaving the company. Other than his usual attire, Woods has been wearing FootJoys due to his surgery and meeting the needs he requires on the course. For the last two years, Woods has been wearing FootJoys while competing.

Nike Considering Shutting Down Golf Division

It seems like Nike hasn’t been investing in its golf division and there are reports that the sporting company will look to shut it down entirely. Since 2016, Nike has not made golf equipment and has only sold apparel every since.

Outside of apparel, Woods uses TaylorMade golf clubs and wears FootJoys. When he was asked at the PNC Championship last weekend, Woods didn’t deny or confirm any splits, instead, he answered simply with “I’m still wearing their product.”

Woods has been with the company since he was 20 years old and has made hundreds of millions from the brand. Woods has generated billions in sales for the company. After signing Woods in 1996, Woods’ golf revenue in 1998 was $300 million compared to $30 million a year before signing the golfer.

While there are questions surrounding whether he left, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg believed the golfer would be with the company for the rest of his career.

Tiger Woods Could Leave for TaylorMade or Greyson Clothiers

There are many theories that Woods could be leaving for other golf brands like TaylorMade or Greyson Clothiers.

TaylorMade may be increasing its apparel in 2024, giving Woods a chance to open his own line with the brand. On the other hand, Greyson Clothiers is a newer golf brand that has exploded onto the golf scene. Greyson works with Woods’ good friend Justin Thomas, who owns equity in the company.

The brand also welcomed Charlie Woods as a brand ambassador earlier last week, which may give them another opportunity to work with his son.