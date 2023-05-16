The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Monday we will find out who their opponent will be. That is because on Monday night the Dallas Stars will face the Seattle Kraken in game seven of the Western Conference second round series. A Kraken win means the National Hockey League’s two youngest franchises will play for the right to go to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Golden Knights joined the NHL for the 2017-18 season and the Kraken joined the NHL in 2021-22.

How the Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Finals

Vegas has won eight of their 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games to date. After beating the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round, they knocked out the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the second round. With the series tied at two games apiece in the middle of last week, the Golden Knights came away with two impressive wins against the NHL’s highest scoring team, the Oilers. On Friday, Vegas won 4-3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and on Saturday, Vegas won 5-2 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

In the Golden Knights’s game five win, Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts and Jonathan Marchessault of Quebec City, Quebec led Vegas with three points each. Eichel had one goal and two assists, while Marchessault had three helpers. In the Golden Knights’s game six win, Marchessault had a second straight three point performance as he registered a hat trick. It was Marchessault’s second Stanley Cup playoff hat trick.

How the Kraken forced game seven against Dallas?

Seattle was trailing the Dallas Stars three games to two heading into Saturday night in Dallas when the Kraken came away with a 6-3 win. Two Kraken players led the way with three points each. Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan had two goals and one assist, and Eeli Tolvanen of Vihti, Finland had one goal and two assists.