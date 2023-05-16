NHL News and Rumors

Could we see a Golden Knights and Kraken Western Conference Final?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jonathan Marchessault

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Monday we will find out who their opponent will be. That is because on Monday night the Dallas Stars will face the Seattle Kraken in game seven of the Western Conference second round series. A Kraken win means the National Hockey League’s two youngest franchises will play for the right to go to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Golden Knights joined the NHL for the 2017-18 season and the Kraken joined the NHL in 2021-22.

How the Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Finals

Vegas has won eight of their 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games to date. After beating the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round, they knocked out the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the second round. With the series tied at two games apiece in the middle of last week, the Golden Knights came away with two impressive wins against the NHL’s highest scoring team, the Oilers. On Friday, Vegas won 4-3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and on Saturday, Vegas won 5-2 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

In the Golden Knights’s game five win, Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts and Jonathan Marchessault of Quebec City, Quebec led Vegas with three points each. Eichel had one goal and two assists, while Marchessault had three helpers. In the Golden Knights’s game six win, Marchessault had a second straight three point performance as he registered a hat trick. It was Marchessault’s second Stanley Cup playoff hat trick.

How the Kraken forced game seven against Dallas?

Seattle was trailing the Dallas Stars three games to two heading into Saturday night in Dallas when the Kraken came away with a 6-3 win. Two Kraken players led the way with three points each. Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan had two goals and one assist, and Eeli Tolvanen of Vihti, Finland had one goal and two assists.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Nick Cousins

Florida Panthers reach 2023 Eastern Conference Final

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes reach 2023 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Gabriel Landeskog won’t play in 2023-24 either
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Two Blackhawks celebrate a goal.
NHL Draft Lottery 2023: Chicago Blackhawks Win No. 1 Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 8 2023
NHL News and Rumors
gallantpissed
Rangers part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers
The second round goals for Pavelski and Draisaitl were not enough
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
PKlima
Former NHL winger Petr Klima passes away at the age of 58
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top