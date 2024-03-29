NHL News and Rumors

Coyotes center Logan Cooley records first career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania recorded his first career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in an 8-4 Coyotes win over the Nashville Predators at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

How and When did Cooley score thrice?

Cooley scored one goal in each period, and only player was attributed with an assist on all three of Cooley’s goals. He first tied the game at two from left winger Lawson Crouse of Mount Brydges, Ontario with three minutes left in the first period. Cooley then put the Coyotes up 4-2 at 8:11 of the second period from Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri with an even strength marker. Cooley then put the Coyotes up 8-4 to close out the scoring with one minute and 32 seconds left in the game. Defenseman Josh Brown of London, Ontario picked up the lone assist. Cooley’s first two goals were even strength and his hat trick marker went into an empty net.

Cooley in 2023-24

Cooley has scored 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points in 73 games. He was a -13 with 18 penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 130 shots on goal, 228 faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 47 hits, 28 takeaways, and 46 giveaways. Cooley’s game-winning goal came on December 4 in a 6-0 Coyotes win over the Washington Capitals to open the scoring. Defenseman Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario and Keller picked up the assists at 8:46 of the first period on the power-play. Cooley’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded goal. He once again opened the scoring at 5:10 of the first period from Dylan Guenther of Edmonton, Alberta in a 4-1 Coyotes win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 14.

Predators end 18-game point streak

This was the first time in 19 games the Nashville Predators played a game and did not get a point. In this remarkable 18 game stretch, they had a record of 16 wins and two losses in extra time. The 18-game consecutive point streak was a franchise record.

 

Arizona Coyotes NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

