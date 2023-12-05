Coyotes record historic five game winning streak

The Arizona Coyotes are red hot at the moment. They have a five-game winning streak, which is the longest streak in the National Hockey League. However, when you take a look at the streak, it is who they have beat which is downright eye-popping. Since November 25, the Coyotes won five straight games over the last five Stanley Cup champions over the last five years. According to Sportradar, no team has ever accomplished that feat.

Great goaltending from Connor Ingram

During this stretch of games, the Coyotes have had amazing goaltending from Connor Ingram of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He first blanked the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on November 25, and then last night blanked the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals 6-0.

In between, Ingram was the NHL First Star of the Week for the period in between November 27 to December 3. In this stretch of three straight games, he had a record of three wins and zero losses, with a goals against average of 1.63 and a save percentage of .947. Ingram had 30 saves in 31 shots to beat the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on November 28, 28 saves on 31 shots in a 4-3 Coyotes overtime win over the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on November 30, and then 31 saves on 32 shots in a 4-1 Coyotes win over the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on December 2.

Who has contributed to the Coyotes offensively in the streak?

In Arizona’s shutout win over Vegas, they got goals from Lawson Crouse of Mount Bridges, Ontario and Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri. In Arizona’s win over the Lightning, Michael Carcone of Ajax, Ontario scored twice. In Arizona’s win over the Avalanche, Nick Bjugstad of Minneapolis, Minnesota scored the unassisted overtime winner with 21 seconds left. In Arizona’s win over the Blues and Capitals, Alexander Kerfoot of Vancouver, British Columbia has had back-to-back three point games for six points overall (one goal and five assists).

Where are the Coyotes in the standings?

Arizona is now fourth in the Central Division and seventh in the Western Conference. They have a record of 13 wins, nine regulation losses, and two losses in extra time for 28 points.