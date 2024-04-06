NHL News and Rumors

Coyotes tie franchise record for most goals in a period

Jeremy Freeborn
The Arizona Coyotes have tied a franchise record for most goals in a period. They accomplished the feat on Friday night in the third period when they scored six goals in a 7-4 comeback win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

When did the Coyotes score six goals in a period before?

This was the fifth time in the history of the original Winnipeg Jets/Arizona Coyotes franchise they scored six goals in a period. They previously accomplished the feat in the second period in a 7-5 Winnipeg Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks on November 9, 1984, in the third period in a 8-4 Jets win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 30, 1988, in the first period in a 7-4 Phoenix Coyotes win over the Edmonton Oilers on March 30, 1999, and in the first period in a 7-4 Phoenix Coyotes win over the Nashville Predators on March 28, 2013.

How and When did the Coyotes score their six goals?

The Coyotes entered the third period down 4-1 before scoring six goals in a span of nine minutes and six seconds. In the comeback, the first five Coyotes goals were even strength, and the final goal went into an empty net. The Coyotes pulled within two goals at 8:19 as Josh Doan of Scottsdale, Arizona scored from Jack McBain of Toronto, Ontario and Matias Maccelli of Turku, Finland. The Coyotes pulled within one at 9:16 as Nick Bjugstad of Minneapolis, Minnesota scored from Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri and Nick Schmaltz of Madison, Wisconsin on an all-American goal. The Coyotes then tied the game at four as Michael Carcone of Ajax, Ontario scored from Liam O’Brien of Halifax, Nova Scotia at 9:26. Carcone then scored the game-winning goal at 14:47 of the third period from Alexander Kerfoot of Vancouver, British Columbia and Travis Dermott of Newmarket, Ontario to put the Coyotes up 5-4. The Coyotes went up 6-4 as defenseman Josh Brown of London, Ontario scored from Keller and Schmaltz, and closed out the scoring on a goal by Logan Cooley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Lawson Crouse of Mount Brydges, Ontario and Dylan Guenther of Edmonton, Alberta with two minutes and 35 seconds left in the third period.

What team has the NHL record for most goals in a period?

The Buffalo Sabres hold the NHL record for most goals in a period. They scored nine times in the second period in a 14-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 19, 1981.

 

Arizona Coyotes NHL News and Rumors
