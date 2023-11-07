MLB News and Rumors

Cubs name Craig Counsell new manager

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs have made a managerial change for the 2024 season. Gone is David Ross and in is Craig Counsell. The Cubs are coming off a disappointing season. Even though they were four games above the .500 mark at 83 wins and 79 losses, they missed the playoffs. That said, they were only one game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who reached the World Series.

Craig Counsell’s Managerial Career

Counsell spent the last nine seasons managing the Milwaukee Brewers. In 1332 games, he had a record of 707 wins and 625 losses for a winning percentage of .531. In that time, Counsell also guided the Brewers to three National League Central Division titles and five playoff berths. However, he was only able to win only one playoff series. That came in 2018, as the Brewers blanked the Colorado Rockies three games to none in the National League Divisional Series. It is interesting that Counsell is remaining within the National League Central and moving to the franchise that was in second place in the division, and nine games back of the division winning Brewers in 2023.

David Ross’s Managerial Career

Ross had a record of 262 wind and 284 losses with the Cubs since 2020. Only once did the Cubs make the postseason when Ross was in charge, That was back in 2020, when they lost to the Miami Marlins in the National League Wildcard Series two games to none. It was during the Covid abbreviated season, when 16 teams made the playoffs.

Craig Counsell’s playing career

Counsell, a native of South Bend, Indiana, played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Colorado Rockies (1995 and 1997), Florida Marlins (1997 to 1999), Arizona Diamondbacks (2000 to 2003, and 2005 to 2006), and Milwaukee Brewers (2004, 2007 to 2011). He was on the Diamondbacks team that won the 2001 World Series, and was in fact the 2002 National League Championship Series MVP. He batted .255 in 1624 regular season games with 42 home runs and 390 runs batted in.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Willie Stargell

Who Are The Top 10 Pittsburgh Pirates Home Run Hitters Ever?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18738773_168396541_lowres-3
Who Are The Top 10 Philadelphia Phillies Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 3 2023
MLB News and Rumors
texas rangers celebrate ws win (1)
MLB World Series: MVP Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Celebrate Franchise’s 1st Fall Classic Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 2 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21762555_168396541_lowres-2
Inside look at Rangers 11-game postseason winning steak on the road
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 2 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Corey Seager
Who are the four players to win the World Series MVP twice?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 2 2023
MLB News and Rumors
nathan eovaldi started game 5 of world series (1)
MLB World Series Game 5: Twitter Reacts To Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers Outdueling Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks, Earning 1st Fall Classic Title At Chase Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 1 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21749826_168396541_lowres-2
Live Updates for Game 5 of 2023 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top