Cubs name Craig Counsell new manager

The Chicago Cubs have made a managerial change for the 2024 season. Gone is David Ross and in is Craig Counsell. The Cubs are coming off a disappointing season. Even though they were four games above the .500 mark at 83 wins and 79 losses, they missed the playoffs. That said, they were only one game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who reached the World Series.

Craig Counsell’s Managerial Career

Counsell spent the last nine seasons managing the Milwaukee Brewers. In 1332 games, he had a record of 707 wins and 625 losses for a winning percentage of .531. In that time, Counsell also guided the Brewers to three National League Central Division titles and five playoff berths. However, he was only able to win only one playoff series. That came in 2018, as the Brewers blanked the Colorado Rockies three games to none in the National League Divisional Series. It is interesting that Counsell is remaining within the National League Central and moving to the franchise that was in second place in the division, and nine games back of the division winning Brewers in 2023.

David Ross’s Managerial Career

Ross had a record of 262 wind and 284 losses with the Cubs since 2020. Only once did the Cubs make the postseason when Ross was in charge, That was back in 2020, when they lost to the Miami Marlins in the National League Wildcard Series two games to none. It was during the Covid abbreviated season, when 16 teams made the playoffs.

Craig Counsell’s playing career

Counsell, a native of South Bend, Indiana, played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Colorado Rockies (1995 and 1997), Florida Marlins (1997 to 1999), Arizona Diamondbacks (2000 to 2003, and 2005 to 2006), and Milwaukee Brewers (2004, 2007 to 2011). He was on the Diamondbacks team that won the 2001 World Series, and was in fact the 2002 National League Championship Series MVP. He batted .255 in 1624 regular season games with 42 home runs and 390 runs batted in.