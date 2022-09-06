Dak Prescott excited to quiet haters for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have constantly been a team that has disappointing seasons. The past few years haven’t been much different and they might be coming off their most disappointing season yet. Dallas looked impressive in the regular season but once again failed to do anything when it mattered most. Dak Prescott thinks that can change this season, but is he accurate in that?

Dak Prescott Wants to Quiet Haters

Dak had the following to say about the Cowboys looking to be better than they were last season.

“Where we are right now, it’s all excitement. It is,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “It’s truly a privilege to be the quarterback of this team, to be a leader of these guys, offense, defense, this coaching staff that we have. And yeah, especially with everything being said about us — you know what I mean? — the lack of what we have, keep writing, keep talking. We’re ready to go play.” “I believe high expectations create higher results,” Prescott said. “I feel like I’m my biggest critic. I’m tough on myself. I’m always going to hold myself to extreme, super-high expectations, higher than I think anyone else can. When you feel other people have those expectations for you as well, it’s fun. It’s fun. At that point, what you believe in yourself, other people believe in it, too. You just want to continue to improve and be the best you can.”

Cowboys Want To Be Back

The Cowboys think that they can be one of the best teams in football and that’s certainly a possibility if this team puts it all together when it’s playoff time.