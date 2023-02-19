Round 1

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics led things off for the night. The four-time all-star went with an interesting strategy starting with his full-money ball rack and kind of struggled. He started to get hot late and finished with 20 hitting his last four straight.

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers

The Pacers sharpshooter started off hot reaching 11 points before he reached the top of the key. He had 21 heading into the last rack and stayed hot finishing with an excellent 31, a phenomenal first-round score.

Buddy Hield – Indiana Pacers

Hield has competed in the 3-point contest four times and is a previous winner, so he had high hopes for this contest. The former champ started slow and only had 10 points through his first three racks. Hield saved his money ball rack for his last spot and got hot finishing with 24 points.

Tyler Herro – Miami Heat

Herro started with an 0-fer on his first rack and actually missed his first seven total shots. He started to heat up at the top of the key hitting four of five. But the spot shooter took too long and ran out of time, having to rush his last rack which was his money ball rack, and finished with only 18 total points.

Julius Randle – New York Knicks

Randle is looking to be the first-ever three-point contest winner for the Knicks. The lefty really struggled early and only had 11 points heading into his final rack, which was also his money ball rack. Like Herro, Randle started to run out of time late and finished with only 13 total points.

Kevin Huerter – Sacramento Kings

Despite being one of the best shooters in the NBA, this is Huerter’s first three-point shooting contest. The nerves were evident early and he started off extremely slow. after his first three racks, Huerter only had 4 total pints. Another true jump shooter, he also struggled with running low on time and only finished with a dismal 8 total points.

Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz

The first-time all-star and hometown Jazz sharpshooter started off extremely hot racking up 10 points in his first two racks. He cooled a bit at the top of the key but was able to hit one money ball on his last rack to get 20 total points and tie Jayson Tatum.

Damian Lillard – Portland Trailblazers

Rocking his Weber State college uni, the seven-time all-star started off really hot. Dame had 11 total points heading to the top of the key and left that rack with 15 points. His money rack was a big rack hitting four of five. Dame finished hot and tallied a total of 26 points, putting him into the final round.

Tyrese Haliburton, former champion Buddy Hield, and Damian Lillard all advanced to the championship final round.

Final Round

Buddy Hield – Indiana Pacers

Hield started off the final round and was great on his first rack hitting three of his first five shots. Hield hit three straight heading into his money rack in the corner and got hot finishing with 25, putting up a very solid final-round score with two shooters left.

Damian Lillard – Portland Trailblazers

Dame Dolla in his Weber State uniform went second in the finals and got into a rhythm early. Dame had 14 heading into his money rack and hit three of five. He had 21 heading into his final rack and hit his final two shots including his money ball to take the lead with 26.

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers

Haliburton knew the number he needed to beat Dame was 26. Haliburton didn’t get off to a great start only hitting one shot on his first rack. But Haliburton who had at for quite a while, just never got it going in the final round. Haliburton finished with 17 in the final round, but he couldn’t pass Damian Lilalrd’s 26 points.

Dame Dolla is your 2023 NBA three-point contest winner.