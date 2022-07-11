Deandre Ayton will most likely go to Pacers via sign-and-trade agreement

Deandre Ayton was mentioned in one of the latest NBA rumors regarding a potential sign-and-trade with the Pacers. The Suns center is a restricted free agent, and he’s one of the best players available. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, a sign-and-trade or an offer sheet for Ayton are potential options. “We could see something with the Pacers and Ayton as early as Monday,” explained Windhorst.

Suns G.M. James Jones was expected to trade Ayton to the Nets for Kevin Durant. However, the CBA rules and the Nets’ salary cap impeded trade plans. For those unaware, a sign-and-trade for Ayton would trigger the Nets’ hard cap. Plus, had the center accepted a qualifying offer, he wouldn’t have been eligible for a trade until Dec. 15. Therefore, the Pacers trading for Ayton is the most realistic play at this point.

Deandre Ayton is one of the top centers in the NBA

While he’s not Rudy Gobert or Nikola Jokic, Ayton is still one of the best centers in the league. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The center ranked 10th in rebounds per game, fourth in field goal percentage (63%), seventh in true shooting percentage (65%) and 17th in player efficiency rating (21.9).

Not to mention, he averaged 36.8% from 3-point range. The Suns selected him first overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. In his rookie 2018-19 season, he was selected NBA All-Rookie First Team. He turns 24 later this month.

Per multiple sources, a sign-and-trade agreement seems to be the best option for Deandre Ayton, and Pacers owner Herb Simon is notorious for avoiding offer sheets to restricted free agents. As things stand right now, NBA analysts are suggesting that Pacers G.M. Chad Buchanan will trade Myles Turner to the Suns for Ayton.

Meanwhile, if Turner gets traded to the Suns, the team will probably miss Ayton’s rebounding power and offensive production. Ayton is also younger and more efficient in the paint. In a total of 42 games played last season, Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1 assist per game.

The Pacers are slowly forming a playoff team

Moreover, last season, the Pacers finished 25-57 (.305); the team ranked 13th overall in the Eastern Conference. Losing Malcolm Brogdon will hurt their backcourt, but Deandre Ayton is definitely a better rebounder and rim protector over Myles Turner.

Head coach Rick Carlisle could turn this ship to gold with Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas as well. While Daniel Theis scored fewer points in less time with the Celtics, maybe he would be a better fit around Goga Bitadze and Ayton.

Equally important, the Pacers still have Chris Duarte, and they selected Bennedict Mathurin sixth overall in last month’s draft. While at Arizona in his sophomore season, Mathurin averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Additionally, on Feb. 8, the Kings traded Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Of course, Holiday is now with the Hawks and Thompson last played for the Bulls. More articles related to Deandre Ayton are on the main page.

