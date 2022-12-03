Deion Sanders Prepares For Primetime With Pac-12 Coaching Job

“Primetime” Deion Sanders has spent the last three seasons making waves in the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) circuit. From the looks of it, he is ready to move on to the next stage of his coaching career.

The current Jackson State head coach and NFL legend is preparing to take the vacant head coaching job at Colorado, according to ESPN’s Peter Thamel. Thamel says that Sanders has been recruiting assistants and transfer portal players in his transition.

Sources: Deion Sanders and his associates have spent the week recruiting on-field staff, support staff and transfer portal players to Colorado. While a deal isn’t finalized, Sanders has been preparing for his exit to Boulder for after the SWAC title game. https://t.co/qDxbratFZq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2022

CBS News Colorado reported that the offer is upwards of $5 million per year. Other FBS programs such as USF and Cincinnati were also rumored to be interested in Sanders.

Deion Sanders has spent his last three seasons at Jackson State, an HBCU school that plays at the FCS level. In his first professional coaching job, JSU is 26-5, including a 12-0 season in 2022. He is undefeated in the SWAC over the last two seasons. In 2021, he won the SWAC and a berth in the Celebration Bowl, the championship game for historically black colleges.

The most encouraging sign for Jackson State under Sanders was its gradual improvement. After going 4-3 in the shortened 2020 season, they then won 11 and 12 games in the following two years.

Colorado has seen very little success as a program lately. Ever since their Pac-12 Championship berth in 2016, they have only had one winning season in the last six seasons. This year, the Buffaloes went 1-11 and fired head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start. Most notably, Colorado ranked 127th in the country in scoring offense and 131st in scoring defense. The scoring defense, which allowed 44.5 points per game. ranks as the worst in the nation.