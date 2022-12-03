NCAAF

Deion Sanders Prepares For Primetime With Pac-12 Coaching Job

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Deion Sanders Prepares For Primetime With Pac-12 Coaching Job
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

“Primetime” Deion Sanders has spent the last three seasons making waves in the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) circuit. From the looks of it, he is ready to move on to the next stage of his coaching career.

The current Jackson State head coach and NFL legend is preparing to take the vacant head coaching job at Colorado, according to ESPN’s Peter Thamel. Thamel says that Sanders has been recruiting assistants and transfer portal players in his transition.

;

CBS News Colorado reported that the offer is upwards of $5 million per year. Other FBS programs such as USF and Cincinnati were also rumored to be interested in Sanders.

Deion Sanders has spent his last three seasons at Jackson State, an HBCU school that plays at the FCS level. In his first professional coaching job, JSU is 26-5, including a 12-0 season in 2022. He is undefeated in the SWAC over the last two seasons. In 2021, he won the SWAC and a berth in the Celebration Bowl, the championship game for historically black colleges.

The most encouraging sign for Jackson State under Sanders was its gradual improvement. After going 4-3 in the shortened 2020 season, they then won 11 and 12 games in the following two years.

Colorado has seen very little success as a program lately. Ever since their Pac-12 Championship berth in 2016, they have only had one winning season in the last six seasons. This year, the Buffaloes went 1-11 and fired head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start. Most notably, Colorado ranked 127th in the country in scoring offense and 131st in scoring defense. The scoring defense, which allowed 44.5 points per game. ranks as the worst in the nation.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
cade mcnamara

Michigan QB Cade McNamara Announces Transfer to Iowa Hawkeyes

Author image David Evans  •  Dec 2 2022
NCAAF
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong Enters Transfer Portal
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
NCAAF
Blake Corum to Have Knee Surgery, Out For Season
Blake Corum to Have Knee Surgery, Out For Season
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
NCAAF
cfp trophy
How Non Conference Champions Perform in the CFP – Ohio State and Alabama Are Asking for a Friend
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 1 2022
NCAAF
cfp expansion
Rose Bowl Finally Agrees to Terms that Allows CFP Expansion to 12 Teams in 2024
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 1 2022
NCAAF
will levis2
Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 30 2022
NCAAF
drake maye 7
UNC QB Drake Maye Announced as ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year & More
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 30 2022
More News
Arrow to top