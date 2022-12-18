NCAAF

Deion Sanders Reign at Jackson State Ends with Overtime Loss in Celebration Bowl to NC Central

David Evans
Jackson State’s undefeated season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday as they lost to NC Central in the Celebration Bowl. Head coach Deion Sanders was coaching JSU for the last time before moving on to Colorado, where he was named as the program’s next head coach two weeks ago. NC Central’s victory over ‘Coach Prime’ and Jackson State came in overtime after a late rally from the Tigers came up just short. Sanders will now turn his attention to recruiting and the transfer portal to strengthen his Colorado Buffaloes roster.

Coach Prime’s heartbreaking loss in final JSU game

Deion Sanders really changed the game for Jackson State. He started turning heads when he managed to recruit the number one prospect in the country to the FCS and a HBCU despite offers from big, Power Five schools. In his three seasons at the school, he led JSU to two Conference Championships and went 27-6 overall. ‘Coach Prime’ apparently had multiple offers from FBS schools, but eventually settled on Colorado as his next destination.

His last game at Jackson State came in the Celebration Bowl on Sunday as the Tigers tried to end the season at 13-0. In a highly entertaining game, JSU eventually went down in overtime to NC Central. With just seconds left on the clock in regulation, the aforementioned number one recruit in the class of 2022, Travis Hunter caught a touchdown pass which tied the game.

After NC Central scored a touchdown in OT, JSU dropped a massive chance to level it up.

The fourth down play was ultimately unsuccessful and NC Central ended JSU’s undefeated year.

Sanders, who was a hot commodity among college football head coaches, can now turn his full attention to his new Colorado Buffaloes team. He has his work cut out since the Buffaloes went 1-11 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play last year. Questions remain on whether Sanders’ sons, quarterback Shedeur and safety Shilo will follow their father to Colorado. Travis Hunter is another name that could leave JSU for a bigger program.

NCAAF News
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
