NFL picks

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Johnathan Kirkland
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos take on Wilson’s former team when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. 

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.
  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Broncos vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Total under 44.5 @ -110 with Bovada

The Seahawks are rolling Geno Smith out as their starting quarterback. That should be enough right there to take the under. But the Seahawks just do not have the offensive weapons that are needed to take the over in this game. Russell Wilson also has Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in the backfield and that tandem is going to be a key in this one. The Seahawks are going to need to slow them down if they want to have a chance. The two ran for over 1,800 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns last season.

Broncos vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Broncos Moneyline @ -270 with Bovada

The Broncos boast one of the top defenses in the league and the Seahawks have question after question on offense. This one shouldn’t be close, but you never know what will happen when Seattle has the 12th Man behind them and their former quarterback returns to town. But I just don’t see how Seattle is going to be able to hang with the offense that Denver is running out there, and getting by the defense.

Broncos vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Broncos to cover -6.5 spread @ -115 with Bovada

Russell Wilson is the sixth different week one starting quarterback for the Broncos over the last six seasons. Those names include Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Teddy Bridgewater. They finally have their man for the first time since Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a Super Bowl championship. Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos in the offseason and they just gave him a massive extension that made him the third highest paid quarterback in history. They should come out of the gate hot in this one and I expect for the score to never be too close. The Broncos should handle this one by at least two scores.

Broncos vs Seahawks Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Seattle Seahawks +220 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos -270 BetOnline logo

Open an Account With Bovada

Topics  
Betting Guides Broncos NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Seattle Seahawks News - Seattle Seahawks News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Johnathan Kirkland

I am an award-winning sports writer with five years of published writing experience.
View All Posts By Johnathan Kirkland

Johnathan Kirkland

I am an award-winning sports writer with five years of published writing experience.
View All Posts By Johnathan Kirkland

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Johnathan Kirkland  •  3min
NFL picks
NFL Free Bet For Texans For Week 1 | $750 To Back Houston With
Andy Newton  •  3h
NFL picks
Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (1)
NFL Free Bet For Seattle Seahawks For Week 1 | $750 To Back Seattle With
Andy Newton  •  5h
NFL picks
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  22h
NFL picks
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  23h
NFL picks
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  Sep 8 2022
NFL picks
San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  Sep 8 2022
More News