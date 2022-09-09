Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Picks

Broncos vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Total under 44.5 @ -110 with Bovada

Broncos vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Broncos Moneyline @ -270 with Bovada

Broncos vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Broncos to cover -6.5 spread @ -115 with Bovada

Broncos vs Seahawks Odds

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +220 Denver Broncos -270

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.The Seahawks are rolling Geno Smith out as their starting quarterback. That should be enough right there to take the under. But the Seahawks just do not have the offensive weapons that are needed to take the over in this game. Russell Wilson also has Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in the backfield and that tandem is going to be a key in this one. The Seahawks are going to need to slow them down if they want to have a chance. The two ran for over 1,800 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns last season.The Broncos boast one of the top defenses in the league and the Seahawks have question after question on offense. This one shouldn’t be close, but you never know what will happen when Seattle has the 12th Man behind them and their former quarterback returns to town. But I just don’t see how Seattle is going to be able to hang with the offense that Denver is running out there, and getting by the defense.Russell Wilson is the sixth different week one starting quarterback for the Broncos over the last six seasons. Those names include Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Teddy Bridgewater. They finally have their man for the first time since Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a Super Bowl championship. Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos in the offseason and they just gave him a massive extension that made him the third highest paid quarterback in history. They should come out of the gate hot in this one and I expect for the score to never be too close. The Broncos should handle this one by at least two scores.