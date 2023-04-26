Japan is making waves in the horse racing world as two Japanese-bred horses, Derma Sotogake and Continuar, are gearing up to compete in the prestigious Kentucky Derby on May 6th. This marks a significant milestone as they will become just the first Japanese pair to run together in the Kentucky Derby. Additionally, they will be just the third and fourth Japan-bred horses to participate in this illustrious event. Both horses have shown great promise in recent races and are expected to perform well at Churchill Downs.

UAE Derby Winner Derma Sotogake and Third-Place Finisher Continuar Head to Kentucky Derby

Derma Sotogake, trained by Hidetaka Otonashi, earned his spot in the Kentucky Derby with an impressive victory in the UAE Derby.. His strong performance has led to odds of +1000 with top US sportsbooks for the upcoming race.

Continuar, trained by Yoshito Yahagi, has also demonstrated his prowess with a third-place finish in the UAE Derby and a fifth-place finish in the Saudi Derby. Continuar’s odds currently stand at +3300, making him a potential dark horse in the race.

This is how the Japan-bred horses stack up against the rest of the field with a look at a complete list of the runners and their odds.

Japanese Runners Follow In Footsteps of Crown Pride and Master Fencer

The participation of these two Japanese horses follows the footsteps of previous Japan-bred competitors such as Crown Pride in 2022, who finished 13th in the Kentucky Derby after winning the UAE Derby. Master Fencer also represented Japan in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, finishing in sixth place.

The increasing presence of Japan-bred horses in the Kentucky Derby is a testament to the country’s dedication to breeding high-quality racehorses for classic race distances.

Horse racing enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on Derma Sotogake’s winning time in the UAE Derby, which stands at 1:55.81, the fastest since Mendelssohn in 2018. Comparatively, Kingsbarns, the Louisiana Derby winner, finished with a time of 1:57.33 despite only having to run 11 meters more.

This impressive performance has sparked a great deal of interest and speculation on how well Derma Sotogake will perform in the Kentucky Derby.

A Japanese Bred Kentucky Derby Winner Imminent?

The inclusion of Derma Sotogake and Continuar in the Kentucky Derby lineup is a significant development for Japan’s horse racing industry. As more Japanese horses compete on the international stage, it raises the question of whether a Japanese horse will win the Kentucky Derby soon.

According to Craig Bernick, head of Glen Hill Farm in Florida, Japan’s horse breeding industry has been focusing on developing horses for classic race distances, which could give them an edge in future races.

“They’re buying global pedigrees and breeding them for two-turn classic distances,nd we’re breeding for the 2-year-old market,” Bernick said. “When they run these international races, you can see the difference between their horses and ours. After 30 years of this, we’re paying the price. Japan knows what they’re doing.”

While it remains to be seen how Derma Sotogake and Continuar will perform in the Kentucky Derby, their presence in the race is a clear indication of Japan’s growing influence in the horse racing world. As the big day approaches, fans and experts alike will be eagerly watching to see if these two contenders can make history and bring home a victory for Japan.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023