Detroit Red Wings Fans Watch Patrick Kane Score ‘Unofficial’ Hat Trick During Wild Shootout Win Over Philadelphia Flyers At Little Caesars Arena

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
Dressing for his ninth game with the slumping Detroit Red Wings, Patrick Kane enjoyed his first statement game with his newest Original Six franchise.

Kane scored twice during a five-goal first period and later converted the shootout winner as the Red Wings survived a 7-6 decision over the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

After Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson blanked the Red Wings during a 1-0 decision on Dec. 16, goalie Carter Hart received the nod Friday and promptly allowed five goals on the first 13 shots he faced. The Flyers then rallied, collecting five consecutive goals to take a one-goal lead in the final frame.

Twitter users responded to Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scoring from an odd angle to force overtime and Kane collecting his third consecutive multi-point game. The former Blackhawk and Ranger great didn’t score an “official” hat trick, but fans still threw some hats onto the ice after the clincher.

First Period

Red Wings goal No. 1: Kane, with his stick on the ice, gets the rebound off the post at 4:30 of the first period to open the scoring flood gates …

Red Wings goal No. 2: Kane connected on his first multi-goal game as a member of the Red Wings, benefiting from DeBrincat’s skate deflection …

Bobby Brink scored the Flyers’ lone first-period marker …

Red Wings goal No. 3: Daniel Sprong received a slick shot-pass from defenseman Moritz Seider to score on the power play …

Red Wings goal No. 4: J.T. Compher converted off clever passing from Joe Veleno, who is finally finding his way as a third-line center, and Lucas Raymond, extending the Red Wings’ lead to 4-1 with 4 minutes 22 seconds left in the opening stanza …

Red Wings goal No. 5: Shayne Gostisbehere capped the opening surge …

The old friends are re-gaining their on-ice chemistry. In the first period, the former Chicago Blackhawks teammates combined for two goals and four assists in the opening frame. The “Cat” also earned a milestone helper …

Second Period

The Flyers received a gut check from Nick Seeler …

Seeler and company vented and started a comeback …

Sparked by Seeler and regaining their on-ice composure, the Flyers quickly cut the Red Wings’ lead in half …

Third Period

After Garnet Hathaway opened the third period with his third goal of the season, which cut the Flyers’ deficit to 5-4, they came all the way back against Detroit goalie James Reimer (37 saves) on Scott Laughton’s tally with 6:30 remaining in regulation …

And briefly claimed a 6-5 lead on Owen Tippett’s goal 1:23 later …

The Red Wings’ captain stopped the Flyers’ five-goal rally, scoring from a difficult angle 37 seconds after Tippett’s tally, tying the game at 6-all with 4:30 left in regulation …

Shootout

Along with Lucas Raymond, Kane beat Carter to help the Red Wings secure the additional standings point. They needed a lift. The Red Wings (16-13-4) entered Friday having dropped seven of their past eight outings. The Flyers fell to 18-11-4 …

Hats off to Friday’s No. 1 star …

Topics  
Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

