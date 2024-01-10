Devils All-Star center Jack Hughes out long term

Three-time National Hockey League All-Star Jack Hughes of Orlando, Florida is out week-to-week with an upper body injury. The veteran centre suffered an injury on Friday in the 4-2 Devils win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The injury news was confirmed by New Jersey Devils reporter and content creator Amanda Stein on Tuesday.

In the Devils win over the Blackhawks, Hughes was a -1 with two shots on goal, one hit, and four faceoff wins in 19 shifts and 21 minutes and 24 seconds worth of ice time. This was a first game of a back-to-back, and Hughes did not take to the ice on Saturday in New Jersey, during a 6-4 Canucks win.

Injury-Filled Game

The game was filled with ailments. Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard of Vancouver, British Columbia broke his jaw from a hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith of Toronto, Ontario, and Blackhawks left winger Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York has been placed on injury reserve with a broken hand he suffered from a fight with Smith, that happened shortly after Bedard broke his jaw from the Smith hit.

Jack Hughes’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Hughes has 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 32 games. He is a -5 with 10 penalty minutes, 21 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 138 shots on goal, 118 faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, seven hits, 34 takeaways, and 38 giveaways.

All-Star in 2022 and 2023

Hughes was an All-Star in 2021-22. That year he had 20 goals and 30 assists for 56 points in 49 games. He was a -16 with 14 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 165 shots on goal, 122 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, six hits, 49 takeaways and 60 giveaways. In 2022-23, Hughes had 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points in 78 games. He was a +10 with six penalty minutes, 31 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 336 shots on goal, 164 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 12 hits, 60 takeaways, and 85 giveaways.

Final Playoff Spot in Eastern Conference

With 44 points, the Devils have the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 21 wins, 15 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time.