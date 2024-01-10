NHL News and Rumors

Devils All-Star center Jack Hughes out long term

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22095116_168396541_lowres-2

Three-time National Hockey League All-Star Jack Hughes of Orlando, Florida is out week-to-week with an upper body injury.  The veteran centre suffered an injury on Friday in the 4-2 Devils win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The injury news was confirmed by New Jersey Devils reporter and content creator Amanda Stein on Tuesday.

In the Devils win over the Blackhawks, Hughes was a -1 with two shots on goal, one hit, and four faceoff wins in 19 shifts and 21 minutes and 24 seconds worth of ice time. This was a first game of a back-to-back, and Hughes did not take to the ice on Saturday in New Jersey, during a 6-4 Canucks win.

Injury-Filled Game

The game was filled with ailments. Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard of Vancouver, British Columbia broke his jaw from a hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith of Toronto, Ontario, and Blackhawks left winger Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York has been placed on injury reserve with a broken hand he suffered from a fight with Smith, that happened shortly after Bedard broke his jaw from the Smith hit.

Jack Hughes’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Hughes has 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 32 games. He is a -5 with 10 penalty minutes, 21 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 138 shots on goal, 118 faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, seven hits, 34 takeaways, and 38 giveaways.

All-Star in 2022 and 2023

Hughes was an All-Star in 2021-22. That year he had 20 goals and 30 assists for 56 points in 49 games. He was a -16 with 14 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 165 shots on goal, 122 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, six hits, 49 takeaways and 60 giveaways. In 2022-23, Hughes had 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points in 78 games. He was a +10 with six penalty minutes, 31 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 336 shots on goal, 164 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 12 hits, 60 takeaways, and 85 giveaways.

Final Playoff Spot in Eastern Conference

With 44 points, the Devils have the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 21 wins, 15 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time.

Topics  
New Jersey Devils NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2

Blackhawks LW Nick Foligno & Devils D Jonas Siegenthaler out long term

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
Connor Bedard
NHL rookie star Connor Bedard out long term with a broken jaw
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21665945_168396541_lowres-2
Sharks defenseman Matt Benning out for the season with hip surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 6 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22136751_168396541_lowres-2
Eight NHL players that will make NHL All-Star debut in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19282132_168396541_lowres-2
Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak out for the rest of the season with torn pectoral muscle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Injuries a major issue for Minnesota Wild
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21509338_168396541_lowres-2
Bruins forward Milan Lucic out at least another month with an ankle injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top