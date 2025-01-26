Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom out long term with MCL sprain

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom of Gavle, Sweden will miss the next four to six weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament. The injury is significant because he will no longer represent Sweden next month in the Four Nations Tournament in Montreal, Quebec and Boston, Massachusetts.

How and when did Markstrom get injured?

Markstrom got injured on January 22 in a 5-1 Devils win over the Boston Bruins. In the first period, Bruins right winger Justin Brazeau of Temiskaming Shores, Ontario collided with Markstrom into the net. Markstrom’s leg got caught against the post and could not continue. Jake Allen of Fredericton, New Brunswick replaced Markstrom and got the win. Allen, who made 16 saves on 16 shots, will be the Devils goaltender for the foreseeable future.

Markstrom’s 2024-25 NHL statistics

In his first season with the New Jersey Devils after four seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and four seasons with the Calgary Flames, Markstrom has a record of 21 wins, nine regulation losses and five losses in extra time, along with three shutouts, goals against average of 2.20 and save percentage of .912. Markstrom’s shutouts came in a 6-0 Devils win over the Vancouver Canucks on October 30, in a 3-0 Devils win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 21 and in a 5-0 Devils win over the New York Rangers on December 23. In the Devils win over the Rangers, Markstrom only made 12 saves.

Who will be the Swedish goalies at the Four Nations Faceoff?

The top two goalies on Sweden are Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden and Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden. According to Per Bjurman of aftonbladet.se, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson of Falun, Sweden is expected to replace Markstrom as the third goalie.

Third in the Metropolitan Division

The Devils have a record of 27 wins, 17 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 60 points. They are in third place in the Metropolitan Division.