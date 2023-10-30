We are finding out just how electrifying Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte of Nizao, Dominican Republic can be. On Saturday, he set the Major League record for the longest postseason hitting streak (18 games) as the Diamondbacks trounced the Texas Rangers 9-1 to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Marte had a two-run RBI single in the eighth inning, as the Diamondbacks took a 6-1 lead over the Rangers at the time. Marte’s single scored Tommy Pham of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Emmanuel Rivera of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

What is even more sensational about Marte’s streak is the fact he has had a hit in all 18 postseason games he has played. That is dating back to game one of the 2017 National League Wildcard game, an 11-8 Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies.

Career Playoff Statistics

Marte is batting .350 in the playoffs with 28 hits in 80 games. Of his 28 hits are a dozen extra base hits as he has six doubles, three triples, and three home runs. In 82 plate appearances, Marte has scored 10 runs, and had 13 runs batted in, two walks, three stolen bases, a slugging percentage of .613 and an on base percentage of .366.

Who had the old record of 17 games?

Three players shared the previous record of 17 straight games with a postseason hit. They were New York Yankees right fielder Hank Bauer of East St. Louis, Illinois (1956 to 1958), Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter of Pequannock, New Jersey (1998 to 1999), and Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (2003 to 2004). Ramirez also holds the Major League Baseball record for the most postseason home runs with 29.

Who else shined for the Diamondbacks on Saturday?

It was also a great game for Pham, as he had four hits in four at bats, hitting from the fifth spot. Two of Pham’s four hits were doubles, and the other two were singles. Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly of Houston, Texas had a quality start as he gave top one earned run in seven innings, and had nine strikeouts.