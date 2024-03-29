The Major League Baseball regular season got off to a bang on Thursday as the Arizona Diamondbacks clobbered the Colorado Rockies 16-1. However, it was the third inning that was the most noteworthy, as the Diamondbacks set a franchise record for most runs in a single inning with 14.

What was the previous record?

The Diamondbacks previous record for most runs in a single inning was 13. That was set on April 11, 2010 as the Diamondbacks scored 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 15-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Who has the Major League record?

The Major League record for most runs in an inning belongs to the Boston Red Sox, as they had 17 runs in the seventh inning en route to a 23-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 1953. The 14 runs in the third inning for the Diamondbacks was the fourth most number of runs in Major League history. The Texas Rangers had 16 runs in the eighth inning on April 19, 1996 in a 26-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Los Angeles Dodgers had 15 runs in the first inning on May 21, 1952 in a 19-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Inside Look at the 14-run inning for Arizona

Prior to the bottom of the third inning, the Diamondbacks had a slim 2-1 lead. That is when the Diamondbacks sent 16 players to the plate. Arizona got 14 runs on 13 hits. The Rockies had three pitchers. Of the 13 hits were 10 singles and three doubles. What was fascinating is that none of the Diamondbacks hits in the inning were home runs. The three Diamondbacks players with doubles were first baseman Christian Walker of Norristown, Pennsylvania, catcher Gabriel Moreno of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, and center fielder Alek Thomas of Chicago, Illinois. Walker and Moreno each had a single and double in the inning. Meanwhile, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba and second baseman Ketel Marte of Nizao, Dominican Republic had two singles.