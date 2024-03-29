MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks set franchise record for most runs scored in an inning

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22894296_168396541_lowres-2

The Major League Baseball regular season got off to a bang on Thursday as the Arizona Diamondbacks clobbered the Colorado Rockies 16-1. However, it was the third inning that was the most noteworthy, as the Diamondbacks set a franchise record for most runs in a single inning with 14.

What was the previous record?

The Diamondbacks previous record for most runs in a single inning was 13. That was set on April 11, 2010 as the Diamondbacks scored 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 15-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Who has the Major League record?

The Major League record for most runs in an inning belongs to the Boston Red Sox, as they had 17 runs in the seventh inning en route to a 23-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 1953. The 14 runs in the third inning for the Diamondbacks was the fourth most number of runs in Major League history. The Texas Rangers had 16 runs in the eighth inning on April 19, 1996 in a 26-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Los Angeles Dodgers had 15 runs in the first inning on May 21, 1952 in a 19-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Inside Look at the 14-run inning for Arizona

Prior to the bottom of the third inning, the Diamondbacks had a slim 2-1 lead. That is when the Diamondbacks sent 16 players to the plate. Arizona got 14 runs on 13 hits. The Rockies had three pitchers. Of the 13 hits were 10 singles and three doubles. What was fascinating is that none of the Diamondbacks hits in the inning were home runs. The three Diamondbacks players with doubles were first baseman Christian Walker of Norristown, Pennsylvania, catcher Gabriel Moreno of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, and center fielder Alek Thomas of Chicago, Illinois. Walker and Moreno each had a single and double in the inning. Meanwhile, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba and second baseman Ketel Marte of Nizao, Dominican Republic had two singles.

 

 

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, How to Listen, Betting Odds and More for Friday, March 29’s MLB Games!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
tarik skubal dominant on opening day (1)
MLB Opening Day 2024: Fans Respond To Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox Engaging In Pitching Duel At Guaranteed Rate Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20357659 (1)
MLB Opening Day Schedule: How to Watch, How to Listen, Betting Odds & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game Two-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
Yankees acquire infielder Jon Berti in three-way deal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 28 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22506369 (1)
Dodgers’ Catcher Will Smith Signs Massive Ten-Year Extension
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Orioles sign utility man Tony Kemp
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
TSD Baseball Power Rankings
MLB Power Rankings Heading into Opening Day 2024
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top