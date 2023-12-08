MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks sign starting pitcher Edouardo Rodriguez

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Eduardo Rodriguez

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed lefthanded starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez of Valencia, Venezuela according to Rogers Sportsnet. The terms of the deal are for four years, and $80 million. This means the southpaw will earn an average salary over the next four years of $20 million per season.

The Diamondbacks are the third team Rodriguez has played for. He has previously been with the Boston Red Sox for six seasons from 2015 to 2019, and again in 2021. Then over the last two seasons, Rodriguez has been with the Detroit Tigers.

2023 MLB season

Rodriguez had a record of 13 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.30. In 152 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 128 hits, 56 earned runs, 15 home runs, and 48 walks, to go along with 143 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

Marvelous six game stretch

From April 12 to May 10, Rodriguez had an outstanding six game stretch. In that time he gave up one earned run in six innings to the Toronto Blue Jays in a 4-3 loss on April 12, pitched eight shutout innings where he only gave up four hits and had 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 Tigers win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 18, pitched seven shutout innings where he gave up only one hit and had six strikeouts in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on April 23, gave up only one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched in a 7-4 Tigers win over the Orioles on April 29, pitched eight shutout innings, gave up only two hits and nine strikeouts in a 2-0 Tigers win over the New York Mets on May 4, and then seven shutout innings where he gave up four hits and had eight strikeouts in a 5-0 Tigers win over the Guardians on May 10.

World Series Champion

With the Boston Red Sox in 2018, Rodriguez won a World Series. He gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the Red Sox won the series in five games.

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21596512 (1)

Baltimore Orioles Sale: Angelos Family in Talks to Sell O’s Per Reports

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19011689_168396541_lowres-2
Reds sign third baseman Jeimer Candelario
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
Nick Senzel
Nationals sign outfielder Nick Senzel
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22034090 (1)
MLB Winter Meetings Day 4 Recap: Soto, Shohei, Yamamoto, and More to Close Out the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Craig Kimbrel
Angels and Orioles sign veteran relief pitchers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
960x0
Juan Soto Trade Done! Yankees and Padres Complete Swap for Superstar Slugger
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 6 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres-Workouts
Astros sign catcher Victor Caratini
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top