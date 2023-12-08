Diamondbacks sign starting pitcher Edouardo Rodriguez

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed lefthanded starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez of Valencia, Venezuela according to Rogers Sportsnet. The terms of the deal are for four years, and $80 million. This means the southpaw will earn an average salary over the next four years of $20 million per season.

The Diamondbacks are the third team Rodriguez has played for. He has previously been with the Boston Red Sox for six seasons from 2015 to 2019, and again in 2021. Then over the last two seasons, Rodriguez has been with the Detroit Tigers.

2023 MLB season

Rodriguez had a record of 13 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.30. In 152 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 128 hits, 56 earned runs, 15 home runs, and 48 walks, to go along with 143 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

Marvelous six game stretch

From April 12 to May 10, Rodriguez had an outstanding six game stretch. In that time he gave up one earned run in six innings to the Toronto Blue Jays in a 4-3 loss on April 12, pitched eight shutout innings where he only gave up four hits and had 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 Tigers win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 18, pitched seven shutout innings where he gave up only one hit and had six strikeouts in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on April 23, gave up only one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched in a 7-4 Tigers win over the Orioles on April 29, pitched eight shutout innings, gave up only two hits and nine strikeouts in a 2-0 Tigers win over the New York Mets on May 4, and then seven shutout innings where he gave up four hits and had eight strikeouts in a 5-0 Tigers win over the Guardians on May 10.

World Series Champion

With the Boston Red Sox in 2018, Rodriguez won a World Series. He gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the Red Sox won the series in five games.