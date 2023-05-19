Dick Jerardi’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Dick Jerardi’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Will Mage be able to capture the Preakness Stakes and keep his hopes alive for the Triple Crown? Dick Jerardi, the legendary horse racing writer, believes National Treasure can beat Mage.

Here are Dick Jerardi’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Dick Jerardi’s Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

The oddsmakers at BetOnline currently have Mage (-140) as the favorite to win the Preakness. However, Jerardi told BetOnline that National Treasure will have its breakthrough race and win at Pimlico Race Course. If you’re looking for a horse to win outright with double-digit odds, Jerardi likes Red Route One (+1400).

National Treasure (+270)

The biggest story with National Treasure lies with his trainer, Bob Baffert, who participates in his first Triple Crown race since the Medina Spirt controversy in 2021. Baffert owns seven Preakness victories and has a great shot to win with National Treasure, who will be running out of the inside post. If National Treasure can have a clean break and jump out front, it may never relinquish the lead.

“He [National Treasure] looks like he could be lone speed, [and] get out there by himself. I’ve always been waiting for this horse to have a breakthrough race,” Jerardi said. “I just don’t see Bob Baffert coming East if he didn’t think he had a real shot of winning the Preakness a record eighth time, so I like National Treasure to win it.

Red Route One (+1400)

For his longshot pick, Jerardi likes Red Route One as a double-digit horse who could win outright. The horse is very fast, with a 102 Top Equibase Speed Figure. Trainer Steve Asmussen is no stranger to the Preakness, winning with Curlin in 2007 and Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Jerardi believes this could be the race for Red Route One to have his moment.

“Red Route One, the five, is a horse that has major talent, looking for a breakthrough,” Jerardi said. “You can always bet an exacta and find value there. How bout a 1-5 exacta, National Treasure over Red Route One? I think it could pay $50 or $60.”

