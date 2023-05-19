Horse Racing

Dick Jerardi Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Ready For Breakthrough Race

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Preakness Stakes contender National Treasure

Dick Jerardi’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Dick Jerardi’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Will Mage be able to capture the Preakness Stakes and keep his hopes alive for the Triple Crown? Dick Jerardi, the legendary horse racing writer, believes National Treasure can beat Mage.

Here are Dick Jerardi’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Dick Jerardi’s Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

The oddsmakers at BetOnline currently have Mage (-140) as the favorite to win the Preakness. However, Jerardi told BetOnline that National Treasure will have its breakthrough race and win at Pimlico Race Course. If you’re looking for a horse to win outright with double-digit odds, Jerardi likes Red Route One (+1400).

National Treasure (+270)

The biggest story with National Treasure lies with his trainer, Bob Baffert, who participates in his first Triple Crown race since the Medina Spirt controversy in 2021. Baffert owns seven Preakness victories and has a great shot to win with National Treasure, who will be running out of the inside post. If National Treasure can have a clean break and jump out front, it may never relinquish the lead.

“He [National Treasure] looks like he could be lone speed, [and] get out there by himself. I’ve always been waiting for this horse to have a breakthrough race,” Jerardi said. “I just don’t see Bob Baffert coming East if he didn’t think he had a real shot of winning the Preakness a record eighth time, so I like National Treasure to win it.

Bet on National Treasure (+270)

Red Route One (+1400)

For his longshot pick, Jerardi likes Red Route One as a double-digit horse who could win outright. The horse is very fast, with a 102 Top Equibase Speed Figure. Trainer Steve Asmussen is no stranger to the Preakness, winning with Curlin in 2007 and Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Jerardi believes this could be the race for Red Route One to have his moment.

“Red Route One, the five, is a horse that has major talent, looking for a breakthrough,” Jerardi said. “You can always bet an exacta and find value there. How bout a 1-5 exacta, National Treasure over Red Route One? I think it could pay $50 or $60.”

Bet on Red Route One (+1400)

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Comparing Preakness 2023 Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Comparing Preakness 2023 Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Horse Racing
New York Post Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform & National Treasure Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes
New York Post Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform & National Treasure Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17min
Horse Racing
Michelle Yu Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Has Perfect Post For His Running Style
Michelle Yu Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Has Perfect Post For His Running Style
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  28min
Horse Racing
Jody Demling Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions- Perform Among Best Trifecta Bets At Pimlico Race Course
Jody Demling Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform Among Best Trifecta Bets At Pimlico Race Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  33min
Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes 2023 Trifecta Picks: Mage, Red Route One Among Best Trifecta Bets
Preakness Stakes 2023 Trifecta Picks: Mage, Red Route One Among Best Trifecta Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  41min
Horse Racing
Shaun King
Shaun King Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  41min
Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes contender National Treasure
ESPN Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Mage, National Treasure Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
More News
Arrow to top