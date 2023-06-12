MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers reliever Alex Reyes out for 2023 MLB season after another shoulder surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Reyes of Elizabeth, New Jersey is out for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball season following a second shoulder surgery in over a year according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. Reyes had the surgery this past week and will not be ready to pitch until the 2024 season.

Taking a chance

The Dodgers took a chance on signing Reyes on February 16, 2023 to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million. They were aware that he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in May of 2022 while as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Reyes also missed the entire 2017 Major League Baseball season with Tommy John surgery. When Reyes will be healthy again to pitch, his contract will have expired with the Dodgers. It will be interesting to see if any of the other 29 teams in Major League Baseball take the same risk the Dodgers did this past winter.

National League All-Star in 2021

When Reyes is healthy and ready to pitch again, he will be recognized as a National League All-Star. He represented the Cardinals at the 2021 midsummer classic during a productive season two years ago. Reyes pitched in 72 1/3 innings pitched and 69 games. He had a record of 10 wins and eight losses with 29 saves and an earned run average of 3.24. Reyes gave up 46 hits, 26 earned runs, and 52 walks, to go along with 95 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.36.

Who is in the Dodgers bullpen now?

With the news that Reyes will not be in the mix this season, the Dodgers will continue with a bullpen led by Yency Almonte of Miami, Florida, Caleb Ferguson of Columbus, Ohio, Victor Gonzalez of Veracruz, Mexico, Brusdar Graterol of Calebozo, Venezuela, Adam Kolarek of Baltimore, Maryland, Evan Phillips of Salisbury, Maryland, Nick Robertson of Roanoke, Virginia, Taylor Scott of Johannesburg, South Africa and Alex Vesia of Alpine, California. The Dodgers are in second place in the National League West with a record of 37 wins and 29 losses, and three and a half games back of the first place Arizona Diamondbacks.

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
