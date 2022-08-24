Dodgers show how good they truly are against Corbin Burnes

The Los Angeles Dodgers got shut out for the first time all season on Monday and then responded by scoring 10 runs against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. What was even more impressive about this win for the Dodgers is the fact that they put up seven runs against Corbin Burnes in only 3.2 innings pitched.

Dodgers Hit Corbin Burnes Better Than Anyone

Dodgers players realize the type of talent their lineup has after lightning up both Sandy Alcantara and Corbin Burnes in the past week. Members of the organization had the following to say, according to MLB.com

“Scoring 10 runs in games started by Corbin Burnes and Sandy, it’s a little unexpected, even for us,” said Freddie Freeman. “We think we’re still going to have a good day, even though we’re facing those guys, but 10 runs is a lot. Those guys are really good pitchers.” “He and the hitting guys have really connected,” manager Dave Roberts said when discussing Thompson’s hot hitting in his second stint with the Dodgers. “I think he has no fear of the baseball. I think he’s staying on spin a lot better than I recall. … Right now, mechanically, he just looks so comfortable and so confident at the plate.”

Corbin Burnes realizes how good the Dodgers lineup is and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“It’s a good lineup, top to bottom,” said Burnes. “They’re good at-bats. They’re tough outs. They’re doing what they can to get to you as soon as they can, to get you out of the game as soon as they can. One through nine in the lineup, they’re doing that. They don’t have one, two guys who are more aggressive or don’t have quite as productive AB’s. Everyone in that lineup does.”

Dodgers Are Likely The Best Team In Baseball

For reasons like what they did on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are probably the best team in all of baseball. When this team is on their game, there’s truly no stopping them. If they continue to swing the bats like this, good luck to the rest of the MLB come October.