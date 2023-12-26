NHL News and Rumors

Ducks rookie center Leo Carlsson out with a sprained knee

Anaheim Ducks centre Leo Carlsson of Karlstad, Sweden will be out between four to six weeks with a sprained knee according to ESPN on Saturday. Specifically, Carlson has a sprained medial collateral ligament. Carlsson is in his rookie season with the Ducks. He was the second overall pick in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft, and was only selected behind Connor Bedard of Vancouver, British Columbia, who was taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Leo Carlsson’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Carlsson has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. He is a -5, with seven power-play points, 48 shots on goal, 82 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 13 hits, 14 takeaways and 15 giveaways.

Carlsson has one hat trick so far this season. However, it came in a 6-3 Ducks loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on November 10.

Considered part of the Ducks’s young nucleus of talent

Anaheim is a very young team, and at 19 years of age, Carlsson has a very bright future. Other key Ducks players who are born in the 2000s are goaltender Lukas Dostal of Brno, Czech Republic, defenseman Jamie Drysdale of Toronto, Ontario, defenseman Tristan Luneau of Victoriaville, Quebec, Swiss-born Canadian centre Mason McTavish, defenseman Pavel Mintyukov of Moscow, Russia, and centre Trevor Zegras of Bedford, New York. Luneau was to represent Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, but withdrew with a viral infection. Zegras meanwhile returned to the Ducks on December 23 after missing six weeks with a lower body injury.

Ducks are definitely rebuilding

Anaheim is currently at 12 wins and 21 losses for 24 points. They have the third least points in the NHL. The only two teams with fewer points are the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, as they have 21 points each. The Ottawa Senators have the least number of points in the Eastern Conference with 24 points.

 

 

 

