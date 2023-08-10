NHL News and Rumors

Ducks sign goaltender Alex Stalock

Jeremy Freeborn
The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Alex Stalock of St. Paul, Minnesota to a one-year contract worth $800,000 on Monday. The Ducks will become the fourth National Hockey League team he has played for following the San Jose Sharks (2010 to 2016, and 2021 to 2022), the Minnesota Wild (2016 to 2020), and the Chicago Blackhawks (2022 to 2023).

2022-23 NHL statistics with the Blackhawks

In 2022-23, Stalock had a record of nine wins, 15 regulation losses and two losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 3.01, a save percentage of .908, and two shutouts. Stalock’s shutouts came in a 2-0 Blackhawks win over the Arizona Coyotes on January 26 (22 saves), and in a 5-0 Blackhawks win over the Ottawa Senators on March 6 (35 saves).

Career NHL Statistics

In 11 NHL regular season games since February 1, 2011, Stalock has a record of 70 wins, 65 regulation losses, and 20 losses in extra time. He has 11 shutouts, a goals against average of 2.70 and a save percentage of .908. Stalock’s most notable NHL season came with the Wild in 2019-20. In 38 games, he had a record of 20 wins, 11 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He had four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.67 and a save percentage of .910.

Finalist for the Masterton Trophy

In 2022-23, Stalock was a finalist for the Masterton Trophy, which is presented to the NHL player every year who exemplifies qualities of perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship to hockey. Stalock missed significant amount of time over a two-year period with an upper body injury, complications from Coronavirus, and myocarditis.

Part of the Ducks goaltender mix

There is no doubt that John Gibson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will be the number one goaltender for Anaheim. It is expected that Stalock will battle Lukas Dostal of Brno, Czech Republic for the backup role.

One of two former Sharks goalies to switch teams

On Wednesday, former Sharks goaltender Martin Jones of North Vancouver, British Columbia signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jones played last year for the Seattle Kraken.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
