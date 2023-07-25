UFC News and Rumors

Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

dustin-poirier-winner

The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the lightweight division between No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier and No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both Poirier and Gaethje are coming off big wins in their last fight and are looking to add another title on their mantle with the ‘BMF’ title as well be next in line for a title with a win at UFC 291.

In Poirier’s last fight, he submitted Michael Chandler in the third round winning his fourth fight in his last five. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $1,000,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $1,671,000.

Dustin Poirier’s Net Worth

Dustin Poirier has been in the UFC for a long time, he has made an estimated $6.5 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $10 Million.

Dustin Poirier has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the Lousiana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2011 after getting signed being a lightweight contender in the WEC promotion that the UFC eventually bought out.

Dustin Poirier’s UFC Record

Dustin Poirier holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 29-7 which includes 15 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 21-6-0-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Dustin Poirier’s Next Fight

Dustin Poirier will fight former fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC 291 for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. This fight will be held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Dustin Poirier (-158) making him the slight favorite.

Dustin Poirier’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Tom Aspinall fights out of Coconut Creek, Florida but is originally from Lafayette, Louisiana.

He is happily married to his wife Jolie Poirieir.

  • Age: 34
  • Born: Lafayette, Louisiana
  • Height: 5’9″
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Reach: 73″
  • Coach/Trainer: Mike Brown

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
