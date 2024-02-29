WWE

Dwayne Johnson Now Owns IP Rights To ‘The Rock,’ ‘Jabroni’

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
American actor Dwayne Johnson attends the game

Dwayne Johnson is best known as the WWE superstar “The Rock.” Now, Johnson owns the IP rights to his alter-ego and his catchphrases. Find out which phrases and nicknames Johnson owns below.

Dwayne Johnson Now Owns IP Rights To ‘The Rock,’ ‘Jabroni’

Last month, WWE’s new owner, TKO Group Holdings, added Johnson to its board of directors. However, we now know Johnson received more than just a seat on a board.

According to a copy of TKO’s 10-K with the SEC, Johnson now owns the IP rights to the name “The Rock,” along with several of his most famous catchphrases and taglines.

The list of nicknames, insults, and catchphrases Johnson owns includes:

  • “The Rock”
  • “Rocky Maivia”
  • “Team Corporate”
  • “Rock Nation”
  • “The Nation”
  • “Roody Poo”
  • “Candy Ass”
  • “Jabroni”
  • “If you smell what The Rock is cooking”
  • “The Samoan Sensation”
  • “The Blue Chipper”
  • “The Brahma Bull”
  • “The People’s Champion”
  • “The Great One”
  • “Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth”
  • “Team Bring It”
  • “The Rock Just Bring It”
  • “The People’s Elbow”
  • “Rock Bottom”
  • “Finally, The Rock has come back to…”
  • “It doesn’t matter what…”
  • “Blue Hell”
  • “The millions… (and millions)”
  • “Rockpocalypse”
  • “Project Rock”
  • “The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.”

Johnson now owns “all other nicknames, caricatures, voice, signature, gestures, routines, costumes or parts of costumes, accessories [and] crowns” related to his time as a WWE performer.”

Dwayne Johnson And TKO’s Deal

According to the SEC filing, Johnson received over $30 million in TKO stock as part of his board appointment.

Additionally, The Rock received $491,000 in royalty payments from WWE in 2023. Johnson will continue to collect royalties from merchandise sold with his name, image, and likeness.

Johnson is currently back in the WWE ring as a member of The Bloodline.

Topics  
News WWE
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To WWE

WWE
pat mcafee 2

WATCH: Pat McAfee Announced as Full-Time WWE Monday Night RAW Commentator with Michael Cole

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 29 2024
WWE
mondaynightraw
WWE Monday Night Raw $5 Billion Deal With Netflix Sends TKO Stock Price Soaring, Up 22%
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 23 2024
WWE
Logan Paul Helps WWE SummerSlam 2023 Set Revenue Record With $8.5 Million Tickets Sold
Logan Paul Helps WWE SummerSlam 2023 Set Revenue Record With $8.5 Million Tickets Sold
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 9 2023
WWE
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey Following WWE SummerSlam Loss: ‘I Got No Reason To Stay’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 7 2023
WWE
Jake Paul and Logan Paul tag each other at WWE PPV event
WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Odds: MyBookie Gives Logan Paul A 48% Chance To Win Men’s Ladder Match
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Jun 28 2023
WWE
Logan Paul flexes.
Logan Paul Renews Contract With WWE
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2023
WWE
Stephanie McMahon Resigns Amid Rumors of WWE Sale To Saudi Arabia
Stephanie McMahon Resigns Amid Rumors of WWE Sale To Saudi Arabia
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top