Dwayne Johnson is best known as the WWE superstar “The Rock.” Now, Johnson owns the IP rights to his alter-ego and his catchphrases. Find out which phrases and nicknames Johnson owns below.

Dwayne Johnson Now Owns IP Rights To ‘The Rock,’ ‘Jabroni’

Dwayne Johnson has gained ownership of a number of nicknames, insults and catchphrases from his WWE history, including “Candy Ass,” “Jabroni” and “If you smell what The Rock is cooking.” https://t.co/8zYFhVn5aG — Variety (@Variety) February 29, 2024

Last month, WWE’s new owner, TKO Group Holdings, added Johnson to its board of directors. However, we now know Johnson received more than just a seat on a board.

According to a copy of TKO’s 10-K with the SEC, Johnson now owns the IP rights to the name “The Rock,” along with several of his most famous catchphrases and taglines.

The list of nicknames, insults, and catchphrases Johnson owns includes:

“The Rock”

“Rocky Maivia”

“Team Corporate”

“Rock Nation”

“The Nation”

“Roody Poo”

“Candy Ass”

“Jabroni”

“If you smell what The Rock is cooking”

“The Samoan Sensation”

“The Blue Chipper”

“The Brahma Bull”

“The People’s Champion”

“The Great One”

“Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth”

“Team Bring It”

“The Rock Just Bring It”

“The People’s Elbow”

“Rock Bottom”

“Finally, The Rock has come back to…”

“It doesn’t matter what…”

“Blue Hell”

“The millions… (and millions)”

“Rockpocalypse”

“Project Rock”

“The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.”

Johnson now owns “all other nicknames, caricatures, voice, signature, gestures, routines, costumes or parts of costumes, accessories [and] crowns” related to his time as a WWE performer.”

Dwayne Johnson And TKO’s Deal

Dwayne Johnson gets the rights to the name "The Rock" and joins the board of WWE owner TKO Group https://t.co/So0HaA8Twq — The Associated Press (@AP) January 23, 2024

According to the SEC filing, Johnson received over $30 million in TKO stock as part of his board appointment.

Additionally, The Rock received $491,000 in royalty payments from WWE in 2023. Johnson will continue to collect royalties from merchandise sold with his name, image, and likeness.

Johnson is currently back in the WWE ring as a member of The Bloodline.