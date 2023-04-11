WWE

Logan Paul Renews Contract With WWE

Dan Girolamo
Logan Paul flexes.

Logan Paul is staying with WWE for the foreseeable future as the social media superstar renewed his deal with the company.

Paul shared the news on social media with a picture of him holding the contract with WWE CCO Triple H.

Logan Paul Has Thrived As A WWE Superstar

Dating back to his first appearance in the WWE in April 2021, Paul has shown the in-ring capabilities to keep up with WWE superstars. Paul is a former high school all-state wrestler who can keep up with some of the company’s top wrestlers.

Since signing a multi-event contract in June 2022, Paul has been a part of many showstopping moments, including a WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and a Wrestlemania contest against Seth Rollins.

The YouTube celebrity is no stranger to going viral, as Paul has been the catalyst for some of the WWE’s most talked-about moments. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Paul completed a spot with Ricochet, where the two wrestlers jumped off the ropes and collided in mid-air. The clip has over 8 million views on Twitter.

At Wrestlemania, Paul mistakenly frog-splashed his PRIME business partner, KSI, through a table. The clip has been viewed by over 4.4 million users.

Logan Paul Wants To Win A Championship

Paul may have his hands in other ventures, including the Impaulsive Podcast and PRIME sports drink, but it hasn’t affected his motivation to succeed in the WWE.

The 28-year-old made it clear that he wants to win the championship in WWE.

“I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt,” Paul told ESPN. “I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.”

WWE
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
