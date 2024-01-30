Pat McAfee has emerged as a prominent figure in the WWE, securing the role of full-time color commentator for WWE Monday Night Raw. This development places McAfee alongside the seasoned commentator Michael Cole, forming a dynamic duo that promises to add a fresh vibrancy to the commentary team.

McAfee and Cole – The Dream Team on Comms

McAfee, widely recognized for his spirited and often polarizing commentary style, is not a stranger to the WWE universe. His sporadic appearances in the past couple of years have made a significant impact, showcasing his versatile talent that extends beyond the boundaries of conventional sports commentary.

His journey is particularly noteworthy given his busy schedule, which includes hosting “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN and participating in “College GameDay.” This new commitment to WWE indicates a significant dedication to the wrestling world, as he will be traveling across the country every Monday to join the Raw broadcast team.

WWE’s Netflix Deal

The timing of McAfee’s return aligns with WWE’s recent announcement of a new rights deal with Netflix, set to begin in January 2025. In the interim, Raw will continue airing on the USA Network until September, with the future hosting arrangement for the program between then and the Netflix transition remaining unclear. Additionally, there is anticipation around how McAfee will balance his commitments once the college football season resumes, considering his declaration to stay on “GameDay” for the 2024 season.

McAfee’s inclusion in the WWE commentary team was further highlighted by his appearance at the Royal Rumble over the weekend. He participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, where he humorously eliminated himself shortly after entering the ring, avoiding confrontation with WWE stars.

I’M IN THE RUMBLE MATCH.. WHY DID YOU GUYS LET ME IN THERE#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/HW6mcWN9dZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2024

The announcement of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole as the new voices of WWE Monday Night Raw is a significant shakeup in the WWE commentary landscape. It represents a blend of experience and charisma that is expected to bring a new level of excitement and energy to WWE’s flagship show.